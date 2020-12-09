Sanna Sleep™ Pilot Study -- 92% Report Sleep Improvements

The study, conducted by Dr Heather Hausenblas, PhD., and Wellness Discovery Labs, found compelling evidence that Sanna Sleep is associated with significant improvements in sleep quality. In addition to daily sleep log analysis, study participants were assessed over time using the Insomnia Severity Index, the Bergmen Insomnia Scale, the Trait Anxiety Inventory, Perceived Stress Scale and the CDC's Health-related Quality of Life measure.

Overall, 92% of the participants reported that Sanna Sleep did help with their sleep quality, and 22 out of the 24 participants said that they would continue using Sanna Sleep™ after being introduced to the product for the study.

"Wow. Much better sleep – fall asleep faster and stay asleep," said one participant.

Another participant observed that, "When I take the capsules 30 minutes prior to sleep I fall asleep and stay asleep for at least 6 hours. This has never happened since I had children."

"It's a great validation of our research and development efforts to see such positive results in a controlled study," said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Sanna Brands™ . "Sanna takes a scientific approach to developing safe, reliable and effective products, and that includes allowing them to be properly tested and assessed."

See the results at sannasleep.com/pilot-study. A clinical trial of the product is being structured.



Sanna Sleep is unlike any other product on the market. Most cannabinoid-based sleep products rely on heavy doses of THC or CBD. Other natural sleep-aids use strong additives like melatonin and antihistamines that can cause grogginess. The unique formulation of specific cannabinoids and terpenes in Sanna Sleep achieves powerful sleep-positive results without side-effects in the morning.

