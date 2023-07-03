Sanofi and Marken transform the pharma supply chain

News provided by

Supply Chain Digital Magazine

03 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

News Provided by Supply Chain Digital Magazine: When pharma firm Sanofi needed end-to-end supply chain visibility it turned to logistics specialist, Marken

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris.

Its focus is on therapeutic areas that include diabetes, oncology, immunology and inflammation, rare diseases, and vaccines for diseases including influenza polio and meningitis.

The company offers a wide range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and vaccines to improve health outcomes for patients worldwide.

Marken – the clinical subsidiary of UPS Healthcare – is a global logistics and supply chain solutions provider. It specialises in the transportation and distribution of clinical trial materials, biological samples, cell and gene therapies and other healthcare-related products.

It offers a range of customised solutions to the life-sciences industry, including clinical to commercial logistics, direct-to-patient services, home healthcare,  and storage and distribution of temperature-sensitive products.

Marken has been featured in the July issue of Supply Chain Digital Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Ariette van Strien discussed the strategic direction of the business.

"Sanofi has come to rely on our innovative solutions to address its diverse needs"

Ariette van Strien, President, Marken

Supply Chain Digital is the No.1 Magazine, Website, Newsletter & Webinar service covering Supply Chain, Procurement, Strategic Sourcing, Logistics, Technology & Sustainability - Supply Chain Digital connects the world's largest supply chain & logistics brands with supply chain news, articles, keynote interviews, company reports, white papers, videos and webinars as well as the globally expanding Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE conference & exhibition - London, Dubai & New York.

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's portfolio includes Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile & Data Centres and EV. For further information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

You can read the report in the latest issue of Supply Chain Digital Magazine by clicking HERE.

SOURCE Supply Chain Digital Magazine

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.