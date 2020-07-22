Sanofi begins shipping flu vaccines in U.S. for 2020-2021 season

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of Sanofi, today shipped the first of its influenza vaccine doses to health care providers in the U.S. to help protect Americans of all ages for the upcoming 2020-2021 flu season. Shipments will continue through the beginning of November in alignment with customer requests and in time for the start of vaccination efforts. To respond to the expected increased demand, Sanofi has increased its influenza vaccines production and market distribution compared to last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protection against the virus. Getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 will be more important than ever, not only to reduce the risk from flu but also to help reduce the burden of flu illness, hospitalizations and deaths on the healthcare system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people afflicted with COVID-19.

Many people who are high risk for the most severe complications of COVID-19 are also at risk of flu-related complications. This means millions of Americans are vulnerable, especially those with chronic health conditions (even if these conditions are under control) and adults 50 years of age and older.

It is important to note that the CDC has not changed its recommendation on timing of vaccination. While vaccine shipments to healthcare providers have begun, getting vaccinated in July or August is too early, especially for older people, because of the concern that protection may be reduced if there is too much time between when a vaccination is given and peak flu season. According to CDC, September and October are good times to get vaccinated. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue, even in January or later.

Sanofi continues to actively take steps to meet our public health commitments and help prevent as much influenza disease as possible by ensuring supply is available and ready for patients on time, supporting alternative vaccination solutions and approaches for healthcare providers, and actively working with customers to help them adapt their practices to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19.

