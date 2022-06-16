Sanofi Canada awards second annual Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants, supporting access to hands-on STEM learning for Canadian students

LAVAL, QC, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Sanofi Canada is pleased to award four, $50,000 Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grants to public high schools from across the country to help provide better access to hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning by updating lab equipment, launching new science programs and taking science education to the next level. Part of Sanofi Canada's ongoing commitment to improving access to hands-on STEM learning and education, the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant aims to level the playing field for students across Canada to ensure everyone has equal opportunity to discover STEM.

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti

Canada Country Lead and General Manager, Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada

"We believe everyone deserves the equal opportunity for hands-on STEM learning, regardless of their location, socio-economic background or cultural heritage. Through the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant, we are helping eliminate barriers to scientific discovery and empowering students to dream big and pursue meaningful careers in STEM. We are proud to support Canadian public high schools' efforts to stimulate curiosity and motivate students to explore STEM, and thank each teacher and administrator that submitted their school for consideration to be a recipient of this year's Grant. All the applications we received demonstrated a true commitment to fostering STEM learning for students and a desire to positively transform students' experiences of STEM education. Your passion is invaluable."

Sanofi Canada congratulates the recipients of the 2022 Sanofi Biogenius Grant, including:

Goderich District Collegiate Institute ( Goderich, Ontario )

) École Gabriel-Le Courtois ( Sainte-Anne-des-Monts , Québec)

( , Québec) Alison Bernard Memorial High School ( Eskasoni, Nova Scotia )

Memorial High School ( ) Conrad Fitzgerald Academy ( English Harbour West, Newfoundland )

Alison Symington

Principal, Strategic Life Science Strategy and Vice Chair, Life Sciences Ontario

"As someone who shares the same passion for promoting equal access to STEM learning for students across Canada, I was thankful to partake in the selection process for the 2022 Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant. We are certain these four grants will be transformative for the science programs, teachers and students at the winning schools. Each school demonstrated both a commitment to improving the STEM learning experience for its students and a strong sense of community that exemplifies a shared vision towards science education and discovery."

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant provides students with better access to scientific equipment and learning resources, creating more opportunities for STEM education at school. Winning schools must demonstrate a commitment to hands-on STEM learning opportunities for all students, no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, family status or location. Recipients can use the funds to renovate existing laboratory facilities, purchase new scientific equipment, develop programs to enhance the impact of lab or any combination of the above.

For more information on the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant, visit https://biogenius.ca/biogenius-grant/.

About Sanofi Biogenius Canada

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition and Grant encourages students from coast-to-coast-to-coast and any background to break barriers and explore real-life science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research ideas that can change lives – all before leaving high school.

About Sanofi Canada

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions. In Canada, Sanofi employs approximately 2,000 people and in 2021, we invested more than $143 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

