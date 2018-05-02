Sanofi Named to DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity®

Sanofi seeks to provide employees with comprehensive benefits and resources to help support their desire to thrive in every dimension of their lives including physical well-being, financial well-being, work-life balance, making a difference, and diversity and inclusion. As a company that respects cultural differences, Sanofi has been building programs and creating policies that reflect our unwavering commitment to diversity through the following:

Nine Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) tap into the richness of our diversity by providing employees a forum in which to exchange ideas, network and gain exposure to different aspects of the organization. All ERGs are company-supported, executive-sponsored and employee run, offering unique development opportunities for everyone involved.

Diversity Recruitment is an exciting focus area for Sanofi's Talent Acquisition team. Working across business units and functions alongside the D&I team, we are positioning Sanofi in the external marketplace to attract and engage with diverse talent to expand our talent pool. One way we do this is by developing meaningful relationships with key national associations to recruit across the lenses of gender, race/ethnicity, abilities, veteran status and sexual orientation.

Supplier Diversity is critical in our sourcing process. We strive to develop a robust diverse supply base that provides Sanofi with great opportunities in cost savings, innovation, service excellence and quality. In return, this helps to enable us to focus on our customer and patient needs.

The Elevate leadership development program, now in existence for 5 years, focuses on accelerating female talent readiness for senior leadership roles. The successful 93 alumnae of Elevate are actively involved in furthering our diversity practices across the whole organization, modeling inclusive behaviors and paying it forward by accelerating talent growth in their own teams.

Community partnerships further amplify inclusion and drive outside-in perspective. We proudly engage in local and national efforts through our ERGs, commercial and medical functions to celebrate and positively impact the diversity of the communities we serve.

Read more about the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity®.

