Sanofi to help manufacture Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, supporting global supply demands

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi has entered into an agreement with Moderna, under which Sanofi will help manufacture Moderna´s COVID-19 vaccine, supporting the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine supply needs.

Sanofi will leverage its established infrastructure and manufacturing expertise at its site in Ridgefield, NJ, to perform fill and finish of up to 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, starting in September 2021.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been mobilizing on multiple fronts and we showed solidarity across the industry", said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi. "We are one of the few pharmaceutical companies to leverage many industrial partnerships to improve global supply and access to COVID-19 vaccines, while in parallel, also continuing to develop our two COVID-19 vaccine programs. I would also like to acknowledge the contributions of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Biden administration, to facilitate this new partnership."

This marks Sanofi's third commitment to provide manufacturing support. Earlier this year, Sanofi announced the company will provide support to BioNTech for 125 million doses for the European Union. In February, Sanofi announced one of its manufacturing site in France would support Johnson & Johnson for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month. Sanofi is the only large manufacturer to support all three vaccine efforts.

Sanofi continues to be actively involved in discussions with governments and organizations to identify additional areas of pandemic response where the company can make a meaningful impact.

Sanofi continues to prioritize development of its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Sanofi is collaborating with GSK on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate using the same recombinant protein-based manufacturing technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines, combined with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant platform.



On February 22, 2021 , Sanofi and GSK announced the beginning of a new Phase 2 study with an improved antigen formulation. Enrollment of total 720 participants was completed on March 8 and results are expected in Q2 2021. This vaccine is anticipated to be available in Q4 2021 pending Phase 3 outcomes and regulatory authorizations.



This effort is supported by the United States' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response under contract W15QKN-16-9-1002.



