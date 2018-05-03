Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis

Dupixent's efficacy is cited as the brand's greatest advantage, and dermatologists are significantly more satisfied with the brand than with any of the other pharmacological treatment options for atopic dermatitis. Furthermore, with high efficacy seen in the most severe of patients, dermatologists report their expectations for Dupixent have been met and in many cases, exceeded. Looking forward, Dupixent is projected to continue to grow, with over 90% of the survey respondents planning to start additional new patients over the next three months.

As the only biologic on the block, it is not surprising that Dupixent has been received by dermatologists with open arms; however, dermatologists still want more. Indeed, over half of the respondents indicate there is still a high unmet need for new pharmacologic treatment options for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. With a pipeline bursting at the seams, dermatologists report attributes that would give a new product an advantage over Dupixent include favorable access, improved efficacy, and a more convenient dosing schedule. Furthermore, the majority also agree an oral agent with comparable efficacy would be preferred over one that is administered subcutaneously.

Dermatologists believe IL-13 inhibitors and JAK inhibitors have the greatest potential for treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Agents such as Dermira's lebrikizumab, LEO's tralokinumab, Pfizer's PF-04965842, Eli Lilly's baricitinib, and AbbVie's upadacitinib, will be welcomed additions to the market if approved. Manufacturer support plays an important role in agent preference, as upadacitinib was selected by the greatest percent of dermatologists as their preferred agent to gain approval, largely because respondents view AbbVie as a strong industry partner. A similar selection pattern was noted for Chugai's nemolizumab, an IL-31 inhibitor, which, if approved, will be marketed by Galderma, also a leading partner in dermatology.

There is ample opportunity for agents in development to capture share of the moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis market, as dermatologists identify over half of their severe and nearly one-third of their moderate adult atopic dermatitis patients as current candidates for treatment with biologics. Despite this, dermatologists are largely in agreement that Dupixent's status as the first ever approved biologic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis is a substantial advantage over any other subsequent biologic approvals.

Candidacy for biologic/small molecule treatment in atopic dermatitis will be further explored in Spherix Global Insights' large scale patient audit, RealWorld Dynamix™: Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (US), publishing next month.

The RealTime Dynamix™: Atopic Dermatitis (US) report series provides a detailed and timely look at current and future trends in the AD market, and the effects of the future shifting landscape. The quarterly releases allow for close monitoring and trending of key performance metrics. In addition to the fixed trended measures, the report also includes variable content addressing key current issues updated quarterly. The rapid field-to-insight turnaround time, highly relevant content, and unparalleled knowledge of the dermatology market make this an essential tool for companies competing in the space, as well as those with near-term plans to enter it.

RealWorld Dynamix™: Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (US) is a large-scale patient audit of recently seen moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis patients. To qualify, patients must be adults, seen within the past three months, currently pharmacologically treated (specifically for their AD), and classified as having moderate to severe disease. The audit will include approximately 1,000 patient records which will include clinical and non-clinical demographics, robust patient histories, current and past treatment regimens, referral patterns, co-morbidities, quality of life metrics, office visits and touchpoints, candidacy for biologic therapy, physician feedback about therapy satisfaction (specifically if currently treated with Dupixent or Eucrisa), and candidacy for pipeline agents.

