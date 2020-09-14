Sanolla Wins Horizon 2020 Funding to Fight COVID-19 with Early Detection and Monitoring Technology

Achieving a perfect score of 15 out of 15, given by all EU examiners, Sanolla's proposal earned outstanding mention in the program.

"Effective remote patient monitoring is critical in the battle against COVID-19. This technology allows for the collection of important clinical information," stated Dr. Michael Wasserman, MD, CMD, President of the California Association of Long-Term Care Medicine and a member of the National Academy of Science Committee for developing a Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for COVID-19.

"I am proud that our technology and products can help the world in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," added Dr. Doron Adler, the Chairman, Founder & CEO. "Given the terms of submission and the urgent demand for fast-moving solutions, we were extremely pleased to learn that the program understood the significant impact that our infrasound-based AI technology can have on the early detection and monitoring of COVID-19. We are grateful for the confidence put in us and are fully committed to working hard to bring to market our instant diagnostic tools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

Sanolla's technology

Based on its patented AI infra-sound analysis and deep learning classification technologies, Sanolla is providing breakthrough acoustic digital diagnostic systems, to help in the early diagnosis and management of chronic diseases such as pneumonia, asthma, COPD, congestive heart failure, and can now support the early detection and monitoring of COVID-19 patients.

Sanolla's infra-sound acoustic digital diagnostic classifier has shown the following results: 89.3% accuracy in classifying COVID-19 vs. non-COVID-19 subjects. The classifier also achieved 90% detection accuracy of pneumonia patients, compared to an average of 55% with traditional auscultation.

About Sanolla

Founded in 2016 by a team of visionary industry experts with the mission of enhancing primary diagnostics for health care professionals and patients with the world's first AI based infra-sound auscultation technology, Sanolla's products are accurate and easy to use, making diagnostics accessible everywhere. Capturing and analyzing full spectrum body sounds can provide critical medical information with the potential to improve lives while substantially reducing medical costs.

The company is ISO 13485 certified, with several patents on its technology and operates in the multibillion-dollar diagnostic devices market.

