SANPELLEGRINO® LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER SWIMWEAR COLLECTION: SANPELLEGRINO® X KENNY FLOWERS "SWIMFRUITS"

The Sanpellegrino x Kenny Flowers Swimfruits collection features a one-piece swimsuit, swim trunks, and a sarong. The colorful design draws inspiration from the fruits found in the Sanpellegrino flavor portfolio, adorned with the brand's signature red star.

The refreshingly colorful swimsuits were designed to perfectly complement Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks and the all-new Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks, which offer a taste of the Mediterranean with every sip. Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks come in six delicious flavors: Aranciata, Limonata, Aranciata Rossa, Melograno & Arancia, and Pompelmo. Introduced earlier this year, Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks offer the same authentic Italian taste that Sanpellegrino is known for, but with zero grams of added sugar, and are available in four flavors: Blood Orange, Lemonade, Peach & Clementine, and Pomegranate & Orange.

"It was a natural decision to partner with the Kenny Flowers team to create the first-ever, limited-edition swimwear collection for Sanpellegrino," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager for Sanpellegrino. "The collection is designed to help brand fans embrace the La Dolce Vita lifestyle, with vibrant patterns and high-quality fabrics that evoke the essence of Italy's sun-drenched coastlines and effortless elegance."

The Sanpellegrino x Kenny Flowers Swimfruits collection will be available for pre-order starting June 26, exclusively on the Kenny Flowers website. Prices range from $39 for the sarong, $88 for the swim trunks, and $135 for the one-piece swimsuit, with free shipping. Additionally, each order includes a coupon for Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks, so fans can complement their new swimwear with the perfect beverage pairing.

"We're excited to collaborate with Sanpellegrino to launch this elevated swimwear collection that brings to life the colorful citrus fruits of the Mediterranean," said Kenny Haisfield, Founder of Kenny Flowers. "We often draw inspiration from the world's most beautiful beaches and coastlines so we loved working with this iconic brand to bring Italian summer to life."

For more information about the Sanpellegrino x Kenny Flowers "Swimfruits" collection, please visit www.kennyflowers.com/collections/sanpellegrino-x-kenny-flowers. Visit www.sanpellegrino.com/us for more details on Sanpellegrino or follow @sanpellegrino_us and @kennyflowers_on social for the latest updates.

ABOUT SANPELLEGRINO® ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINKS

An Italian tradition since 1932, Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks produce a wide range of delicious beverages. Today, the portfolio includes: Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks and Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks. Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks feature fruit juice made from sun-ripened Mediterranean fruit crafted into one of the world's finest sparkling juice beverages. Take the time to taste at www.sanpellegrino.com/us/.

ABOUT KENNY FLOWERS

Kenny Flowers is an upscale tropical clothing and lifestyle brand putting a fresh spin on Hawaiian shirts, men & women's swimwear, resort looks, golf attire, and kids' clothing. Crafted in boutique factories in Bali, Colombia and Portugal, each Kenny Flowers product is both high-quality and tropical at its core. Founded in 2015, Kenny Flowers is all about embracing the feeling of vacation, every day. Join the party and shop at www.kennyflowers.com.

