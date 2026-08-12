Sanrio, Inc. Names Jill Koch Chief Brand Officer for U.S. and The Americas

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio, Inc., the global lifestyle brand known for creating iconic characters including Hello Kitty®, announced that Jill Koch has been appointed Chief Brand Officer for the U.S. and the Americas, effective July 1, 2026.

Jill Koch appointed to Chief Brand Officer at Sanrio, Inc. Jill Koch, Chief Brand Officer, Sanrio, Inc.

In her new role, Koch will lead Sanrio's brand strategy and creative vision across the Americas. At the heart of this evolution is growing the Sanrio brand in ways that honor its creative legacy while expanding its reach across entertainment, consumer products, digital experiences, retail, and new forms of storytelling. Koch will lead the next chapter of Sanrio's growth, further establishing Sanrio's beloved family of characters as a leading global lifestyle and entertainment brand while deepening connections with existing fans and inspiring new generations to discover the world of Sanrio.

"Jill Koch has been a true force behind Sanrio's growth in North America over the past two decades," said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Executive Officer for the U.S. and the Americas. "Throughout our evolution, there has been one constant — Jill has been at the heart of defining our brand while consistently anticipating the cultural trends shaping each new generation. There is nobody more dedicated, passionate, or uniquely qualified to lead our brand into the future."

Koch previously served as Senior Vice President of Brand at Sanrio, Inc., where she helped lead the company's evolution into a multi-platform entertainment and lifestyle brand. During her tenure, she spearheaded the launch of the award-winning Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube channel, which has generated billions of views worldwide, as well as Sanrio's first original animated YouTube series; pioneered the company's inaugural Roblox experience, which has welcomed more than 500 million visits to date; and oversaw the development of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio's first original multi-platform, multiplayer game, which has received multiple industry awards.

"I'm incredibly honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Sanrio," said Koch. "Our characters have created meaningful emotional connections with fans for generations, and I'm excited to continue building on those connections by creating new ways for people to experience the brand. Whether through entertainment, experiences, or everyday moments, we have an incredible opportunity to bring even more people together while staying true to the friendship, kindness, and inclusivity that have always defined Sanrio."

Koch will continue to be based at Sanrio, Inc.'s North American headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and will report to Chief Executive Officer Craig Takiguchi while working closely with the company's global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, created in 1974, and many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

Media Contact:

Ashley Goncena

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanrio