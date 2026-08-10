Sanrio's® Kuromi™ Collaborates with Global Pop Sensation KATSEYE for Multi-Category Capsule Collection Launching Exclusively at Target

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand behind beloved characters like Hello Kitty® and Kuromi™, today announced a bold new collaboration between its mischievous fan-favorite, Kuromi, and KATSEYE, the global pop phenomenon captivating audiences around the world. Launching exclusively at Target stores nationwide on August 14, the capsule collection brings together Kuromi's rebellious spirit and signature style with KATSEYE's fearless energy in a collection designed to celebrate music, fashion, and fandom.

Fashion, collectibles, drinkware, snacks and more arrive at Target nationwide beginning August 14, celebrating KATSEYE's highly anticipated new EP, WILD

Timed to coincide with the release of KATSEYE's highly anticipated new EP, WILD, on August 14, the collaboration spans fashion, collectibles, drinkware, snacks, and more, giving fans new ways to celebrate two cultural icons in one unforgettable collection. From everyday essentials to collectibles, the assortment captures the confidence, individuality, and playful attitude that have made Kuromi and KATSEYE favorites among fans around the world.

The KUROMI X KATSEYE Capsule Collection Highlights

Apparel includes graphic tees featuring Kuromi alongside KATSEYE members, a matching grey crewneck sweatsuit, a Kuromi ears beanie, and a purple stadium-ready clear bag. Prices range from $10-$30.

includes graphic tees featuring Kuromi alongside KATSEYE members, a matching grey crewneck sweatsuit, a Kuromi ears beanie, and a purple stadium-ready clear bag. Prices range from $10-$30. Collectibles include a Kuromi plush charm, keychain, collectible Kuromi figurines and KATSEYE trading cards. Prices start at $6.99.

include a Kuromi plush charm, keychain, collectible Kuromi figurines and KATSEYE trading cards. Prices start at $6.99. Drinkware features insulated stainless steel tumblers in signature Kuromi purple with playful artwork and member photography, plus black tumblers featuring Kuromi alongside illustrated versions of the KATSEYE members, priced at $22.99.

features insulated stainless steel tumblers in signature Kuromi purple with playful artwork and member photography, plus black tumblers featuring Kuromi alongside illustrated versions of the KATSEYE members, priced at $22.99. Snacks including crispy cookie rolls, mochi bites, freeze-dried candy, and popping candy in collectible Kuromi™ X KATSEYE packaging. Prices range from $2.99-$4.99.

including crispy cookie rolls, mochi bites, freeze-dried candy, and popping candy in collectible Kuromi™ X KATSEYE packaging. Prices range from $2.99-$4.99. A-SHA Asian-inspired instant ramen and boba beverages feature exclusive collectible collaboration packaging. Prices range from $1.99 - $9.99.

Fans attending KCON LA (August 14-16, 2026) can get an early look at select items from the collection at Sanrio's immersive activation, Kuromi's Mischief Mansion.

"When we first imagined this collaboration, Kuromi and KATSEYE felt like the perfect pairing. Both encourage fans to embrace who they are and express themselves with confidence," said Jill Koch, SVP of Brand at Sanrio. "We hope this collaboration gives fans another way to celebrate the creativity and self-expression that define both Kuromi and KATSEYE."

"We're so excited to partner with Sanrio to bring this Kuromi collection to Target," said KATSEYE. "Kuromi's fearless energy is such a natural fit for us, and we can't wait for fans to have fun with these pieces and make them their own."

Formed through HYBE and Geden Records' Dream Academy and Netflix's Pop Star Academy, KATSEYE's members hail from across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond, bringing a truly international perspective to pop culture. 2025 was a breakout year that saw KATSEYE crowned TikTok's Global Artist of the Year and earn two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Gabriela." Their latest single, the edgy, high-energy "PINKY UP," expands the world KATSEYE has been building — confident, playful and always pushing pop forward. The song, which received its live debut at Coachella, turns chaos into celebration, capturing the group's unmistakable energy and momentum.

Availability

The complete Kuromi X KATSEYE capsule collection is available now exclusively at Target.com/katseye and Target stores nationwide, while supplies last.

ABOUT SANRIO®:

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, created in 1974, and beloved character brands including My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Founded on the philosophy that small gifts bring happiness and friendship, Sanrio has inspired quality products, services and activities promoting communication and unique consumer experiences worldwide since 1960. Today, Sanrio extends into entertainment with content series, gaming, and theme parks, offering products in over 130 countries. Learn more at www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty across social platforms.

About KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a two-time GRAMMY®-nominated and three-time American Music Award-winning global girl group redefining pop stardom. The group recently launched its WILD era with the singles "PINKY UP" and "Animal," ahead of the release of its third EP, WILD, on August 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records. The film, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, premieres in theaters beginning August 12, taking audiences deeper into the group's new chapter while celebrating the EYEKONS who helped make it possible. Following a breakout year that saw KATSEYE named TikTok's Global Artist of the Year and earn two GRAMMY nominations, THE WILDWORLD TOUR sold out across the UK, Europe, and North America within 48 hours, cementing the group's status as one of pop's fastest-rising global acts.

About HYBE x Geffen Records

In February 2021, HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) and UMG's Geden Records officially announced their strategic joint venture partnership — an unprecedented collaboration between an esteemed U.S. record label and the leading K-pop and entertainment lifestyle platform company, brought together to create the world's first U.S.-based, global girl group modeled on the world renowned K-pop training & development system. This marked the first time a U.S. record label and a K-pop entertainment company were uniting to combine their expertise in artist discovery and development, and music production to assemble, develop, and introduce a group from ground zero. The November 2021 announcement of the first-ever HYBE x Geden Global Girl Group Audition that followed kicked od the historic JV. Combining HYBE's global expertise to lead the discovery, training, and development of the group, fan content production processes, and engagement with fans around the world, with Geden Records' extensive industry network and partners to oversee the music production, marketing, and global distribution operations, the JV aims to debut a new girl group that will transcend national, cultural, and artistic boundaries.

Media Contact:

Ashley Goncena

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanrio