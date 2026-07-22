Sanrio® Brings Kuromi's™ Mischief Mansion to Life at KCON LA 2026

Sanrio's inaugural year at KCON LA 2026 invites fans to step into Kuromi's world with an expansive, interactive brand presence that spans immersive installations, live performances, and more

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand behind beloved characters like Hello Kitty® and Kuromi™, announced today a first-of-its-kind live activation at KCON LA 2026 centered around Sanrio's fan-favorite rebel. From August 14-16, 2026, Sanrio will debut an interactive experience at KCON LA 2026, blending an immersive booth installation, live performances by Kuromi, photo-worthy moments, and more, designed to engage and entertain event attendees.

Sanrio’s inaugural year at KCON LA 2026 invites fans to step into Kuromi’s world with an expansive, interactive brand presence that spans immersive installations, live performances, and more.

Kuromi's Mischief Mansion: An Interactive Journey

At the heart of the activation lies Kuromi's Mischief Mansion, a highly visual booth that allows fans to step directly into Kuromi's mysterious world. Packed with surprise-and-delight moments and interactive experiences, every element of the environment embodies Kuromi's mischievous spirit.

Highlights include:

Mystery Mirrors : Disguised as a spot for fans to capture mirror selfies, this interactive mirror installation will surprise fans as Kuromi's voice and image emerge from the mirrors with personalized messages.

: Disguised as a spot for fans to capture mirror selfies, this interactive mirror installation will surprise fans as Kuromi's voice and image emerge from the mirrors with personalized messages. Kuromi's Mysterious Control Room : Fans can join in on the mischief by helping Kuromi set up tricks in her control room and spread the fun to everyone. This interactive space features button-activated displays and screens where fans can choose animations to trigger the "Mystery Mirror" visuals.

: Fans can join in on the mischief by helping Kuromi set up tricks in her control room and spread the fun to everyone. This interactive space features button-activated displays and screens where fans can choose animations to trigger the "Mystery Mirror" visuals. The Super-Sized Kuromi Show: Beware of the windows at Kuromi's Mansion! A perfume that has mysteriously super-sized Kuromi, has created a way for her to surprise and delight fans like never before.

Beware of the windows at Kuromi's Mansion! A perfume that has mysteriously super-sized Kuromi, has created a way for her to surprise and delight fans like never before. Surprise Call: Dare to answer? When the phone rings, Kuromi's voice pops through with mischievous messages that will make fans smile.

Dare to answer? When the phone rings, Kuromi's voice pops through with mischievous messages that will make fans smile. Capsule Toy Machine : Don't leave empty-handed! Fans can grab an exclusive rubber coin case from the capsule toy machine, while supplies last.

: Don't leave empty-handed! Fans can grab an exclusive rubber coin case from the capsule toy machine, while supplies last. Meet and Greets: Fans can also catch Kuromi and her friends during character meet-and-greet moments throughout the day at the Mischief Mansion booth.

Fans can also catch Kuromi and her friends during character meet-and-greet moments throughout the day at the Mischief Mansion booth. Crown Giveaways: Rep your favorite Sanrio bias with limited-edition K-pop themed crowns of your favorite characters: Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll, while supplies last.

Watch Kuromi Onstage at KCON LA 2026

Beyond the Mischief Mansion experience, Kuromi will make her KCON debut as a performing artist! Head to the DANCE STAGE in Kentia Hall at the LA Convention Center for her 20-minute live performances twice daily at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. PT, each featuring a rotating setlist so fans can experience her full music catalog.

As one of the premier destinations for Gen Z culture and fandom, KCON LA provides a natural stage for Kuromi to connect with the next generation of fans while celebrating the connection between K-pop and Sanrio.

"Sanrio's debut at KCON LA 2026 marks a pivotal moment for our brand as we connect with a community of fans united by their love of K-pop and Sanrio," said Jill Koch, SVP of Brand at Sanrio. "The global K-pop movement has fostered a community rooted in belonging and self-discovery - values that are deeply aligned with our brand. Kuromi's Mischief Mansion celebrates the intersection of these two worlds, bringing Kuromi's world to life through an unforgettable experience."

Additionally, fans will have a rare opportunity to meet Yuko Yamaguchi, the legendary designer behind Hello Kitty from the last 46 years, as well as one of the designers behind Kuromi, at a special signing at the DANCE STAGE every day at 3:50 p.m. PT.

Learn More

For more information and stay up to date on Sanrio's full KCON LA 2026 activation, visit the Kuromi Mischief Mansion site. Make sure to follow Sanrio for additional details leading up to KCON, performance updates, fan moments and more on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Get Your KCON LA 2026 Tickets

Ready to experience Kuromi's Mischief Mansion? KCON LA 2026 takes place August 14-16 at the LA Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. Purchase tickets and learn more at KCON.com

About Sanrio

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, created in 1974, and beloved character brands including My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Founded on the philosophy that small gifts bring happiness and friendship, Sanrio has inspired quality products, services and activities promoting communication and unique consumer experiences worldwide since 1960. Today, Sanrio extends into entertainment with content series, gaming, and theme parks, offering products in over 130 countries. Learn more at www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty across social platforms.

About KCON

KCON is the world's largest K-Festival, where fans and artists come together to celebrate everything Korean – from music and beauty to food, story and lifestyle. Since launching in 2012, it has been leading the expansion of K-culture across the globe for 14 years and broadened its reach, holding KCON in 14 regions across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America. In recognition of KCON's cultural, social and economic contributions, the City of Los Angeles officially designated August 1, 2025 as "KCON Day." KCON has established its footing as a flagship event, providing the largest forum for fans to directly connect with each other, artists and professionals from the Korean entertainment industry.

PR Contact: Ashley Goncena, [email protected]

SOURCE Sanrio