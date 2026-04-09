Sanrio Kicks Off Its Annual Character Ranking, Inviting Fans to Send Cheers and Hugs to Everyone Doing Their Very Best

From April 8 through May 24, fans can cast their votes for their favorite characters online and in-person at Sanrio Stores, Hello Kitty Cafes, and Hot Topic Stores Nationwide, while enjoying limited-edition treats at the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe on CityWalk and exclusive merchandise at Hot Topic celebrating the annual event.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand home to beloved characters Hello Kitty®, Cinnamoroll™, Kuromi™ and other iconic favorites, announced that voting is now open for their annual Character Ranking contest. This much-anticipated yearly voting event invites fans from around the world to cheer on their favorites by casting their votes for any of the 90 featured characters.

Sending Cheers and Hugs to Everyone Doing Their Very Best! Voting for Sanrio Character Rankings 2026 open now!

This year's tagline reinforces that every character is treasured – regardless of ranking – and creates a moment for fans to come together, celebrate them all, and share in the joy and smiles they inspire.

Last year's contest crowned Pompompurin™ as the ultimate Sanrio fan favorite, followed by Cinnamoroll™ and Pochacco™. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top this year.

"Our annual Character Ranking contest is all about celebrating the connection fans have with our characters and with each other," said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Brand at Sanrio Inc. "This year's theme, 'Sending Cheers and Hugs to Everyone Doing Their Very Best,' reflects the spirit of encouragement and positivity that Sanrio is known for. Every vote is a simple but meaningful way for fans to show their support and be part of that shared joy."

Fans can cast their votes every day online on the Character Ranking voting website or in-person at all Sanrio Stores and Cafes in North America from April 8 through May 24. In-store voters will receive a free "I Voted" sticker, while supplies last.

Fans voting in person at the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles will be able to purchase limited-time menu treats, including a Mixed Berry Black Tea Lemonade and Mixed Berry Sponge Cake, inspired by the annual event.

For the second year, fans can also vote in person at all Hot Topic stores nationwide, where they will receive a free "I Voted" sticker, while supplies last, as well as purchase exclusive merchandise celebrating Character Ranking.

During the voting period, select Sanrio Stores, Cafes, and Hot Topic locations will also host character meet-and-greets, giving fans the opportunity to meet their favorite characters in person.

For the latest updates on character meet-and-greets, ranking updates, and other surprise and delight moments, follow @hellokitty and @sanrio on Instagram and TikTok.

About Sanrio®:

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

Media Contact:

Ashley Goncena

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanrio