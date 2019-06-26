Sansoro Health and Datica Announce Merger

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sansoro Health, Inc. and Datica Health, LLC announced today they have merged, offering a self-service platform for securing cloud-based applications and integrating patient data from multiple sources. The combined entity retains the Datica name and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Jeremy E. Pierotti, previous CEO and co-founder of Sansoro Health, will assume the role of CEO. Travis Good, MD, previous Datica CEO and co-founder, will serve as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Healthcare is rapidly migrating to the cloud. Healthcare cloud spend will grow from $24 billion this year to $55 billion by 2025 (Market Study Report), and 84% of companies use multiple clouds (RightScale). Using patient data, however, frequently blocks cloud application development because of data integration and compliance requirements.

"There are staggering hurdles to bringing advanced digital health solutions to market," said Jeremy E. Pierotti, CEO. "We know the complexity of health data exchange and compliance, and our products streamline development and management of cloud-based applications. Our combined company offers a complete, scalable platform to meet these challenges and enable data-driven healthcare in the cloud."

Travis Good, MD, CTO adds, "We give our customers a reliable partner for developing solutions that make use of patient data in the cloud. With our platform, previously cumbersome development processes become frictionless, resulting in enhanced, secure solutions at lower cost and with greater speed to market."

The combined company is solving these problems today for an impressive list of customers; including Johnson & Johnson, VigiLanz, Vineti, and more.

"We've had great success partnering with both Sansoro Health and Datica for data integration with our platforms," said Jean-Claude Saghbini, CTO of Wolters Kluwer Health. "Datica's vision of bringing data together to support digital healthcare in a manner that is compliant with the security requirements of the industry aligns with the future of health IT. This has the opportunity to unlock tremendous innovation."

"There is an obvious need for SaaS products that allow innovators to develop compliant, cloud-based digital health solutions," added Yumin Choi, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "Healthcare's growing adoption of the cloud is inevitable, and that means increased use of patient data. We are thrilled to support the growth of Datica's trusted solutions that solve the complexities of interoperability and compliance."

The new Board of Directors includes individuals from the previous Sansoro Health and Datica boards. These individuals are Yumin Choi, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures; Keith J. Figlioli, General Partner at LRVHealth; Brian Hopcraft, Managing Director at Lewis and Clark Ventures; Omar Hussain, former CEO of Imprivata; Micky Tripathi, CEO of the Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative; Travis Good, MD; and Jeremy E. Pierotti. The terms of the deal were not released.

About Datica

Datica evolved in 2019 when Datica Health, Inc. merged with Sansoro Health, Inc. The company now provides the most complete, cloud-based platform available to accelerate healthcare's transformation to a data-driven future. It achieves this by mitigating the complexity and risk of integrating and using health data in the cloud.

Leveraging patient data and context has become essential to deliver effective digital health solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs. However, healthcare regulations create a number of integration and compliance issues. To solve these challenges, Datica simplifies and speeds the development process for those that need end-to-end security and scalability to integrate health data from any source into the cloud. For more information, visit https://datica.com.

