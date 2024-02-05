Santa Ana Unified School District Launches AI Policy Lab

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD), in partnership with EdSAFE AI Alliance, announced today that they will be establishing a brand new AI Policy Lab. Focused on fostering the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in educational settings, the lab, which will be part of a nationwide network of similar policy initiatives, is designed as a collaborative, interdisciplinary partnership that encourages responsible AI development, deployment, and usage.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the EdSAFE AI Alliance in establishing the AI Policy Lab. This collaborative initiative underscores our commitment to safety, equity, ethics, effectiveness, and transparency when integrating AI into the Santa Ana Unified School District," said Jerry Almendarez, Superintendent of SAUSD. "We look forward to working on this collective endeavor to co-create AI strategies and policies that resonate with our communities to support a learning environment for all."

SAUSD's AI Policy Lab will include policy recommendations and educational resources for teachers, students, and parents, and facilitate ongoing refinement to ensure policies are in sync with practical applications with a particular focus on community, parent, and student engagement.

The EdSAFE AI Alliance leads a national network dedicated to tackling the challenges and maximizing the benefits presented by the swift integration of AI in education. Comprising 12 districts nationwide, this collaborative effort focuses on crafting a comprehensive "policy stack." This stack encompasses acceptable use policies, parent communication and consent guidelines, as well as professional development materials tailored to each district's needs.
This collaborative effort is a significant step towards leveraging AI in education more effectively and aligned with the SAFE framework.

