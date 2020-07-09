Santa Ana's Nineteen01 Luxury Apartment Community Opens Southern California's First Autonomous Convenience Store - QuickEats Close Convenience™ - to the General Public

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood & McKenzie, a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that their luxury apartment community, Nineteen01, has opened Southern California's first autonomous store, QuickEats Close Convenience™ from Aramark, to the general public.

QuickEats Close Convenience™ uses computer vision cameras and sensors to create a fully automated, frictionless, self-guided shopping experience.

Shoppers simply download the QuickEats Close Convenience™ app, scan the QuickEats Close Convenience™ app at the store entrance and conduct their shopping. As customers grab items off the shelves, they are added to the app's shopping cart. When customers finish shopping, they simply exit the store. Shoppers are charged the total amount to their digital wallet and receive an emailed receipt – no checkout lines, no payment terminals, no hassle.

"We first launched QuickEats in March for our tenants at Nineteen01, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Greenwood & McKenzie General Partner Jim McKenzie. "Our tenants were able to social distance while buying necessities without having to leave the property. By partnering with Aramark, a global leader in food and facilities management and the creator of QuickEats Close Convenience™, and utilizing AWM Frictionless™ technology, we are able to offer consumers a fast, easy, and safe shopping experience."

Aramark, the largest U.S.-based food service company, developed QuickEats Close Convenience™. Aramark has a long history of using its on-site dining and retail expertise to develop innovative, convenient and user-friendly concepts and experiences that utilize the latest marketplace technology in response to customer demand. Aramark partnered with AWM, an AI and computer vision company with a comprehensive suite of retail solutions, for their AWM Frictionless™ system which uses deep learning algorithms and high-definition cameras throughout the store to track traffic and detect when customers interact with products. The consumer is truly free to shop without constraints while the technology learns from the shopper to ensure the store is adding more of what they want and less of what they don't quickly.

"In today's environment, QuickEats Close Convenience™ offers customers a truly autonomous shopping experience that is safe, convenient and contactless, simply by downloading the app and swiping their smart phone," said Gary Crompton, President of Aramark Business Dining. "We are excited to partner with Greenwood & McKenzie in delivering this innovative concept to their tenants and look forward to opening the store to the broader Santa Ana community."

Kevin Howard, AWM's Chief Executive Officer, added, "When the opportunity came along to work with Aramark in implementing QuickEats Close Convenience™ for Greenwood & McKenzie, we viewed it as a perfect fit for both the Nineteen01 community as well as what Aramark was looking to accomplish. Through the advanced technology of AWM Smart Shelf, including automated inventory intelligence and high-definition optical sensors, we're able to provide an accessible shopping experience that still complies with Orange County's social distancing protocols."

The convenience store features a variety of fresh and specialty items, such as Pressed Juicery juices, coconut water, grab-and-go sandwiches, cheese plates, and fruit as well as assorted beverages. In addition, it offers household items like cleaning products, toilet paper, dog food, and other goods.

The QuickEats Close Convenience™ app is available for download in the iOS and Android app store. A demo of the store can be seen at www.quickeats.ai. The store, located at 1901 E. 1st St. in Santa Ana, California, is currently open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Plans are underway for tenants, who currently have access to the store from 7:00am to 10:00pm, to have 24-hour service in the future.

For a video of the store experience, please click here, and for images please click here.

About Greenwood & McKenzie

Greenwood & McKenzie is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm that focuses primarily on the acquisition, financing, management and sale or exchange of real estate investment properties on behalf of investors. The firm acquires and manages commercial properties for investors who prefer sole ownership of real estate and forms private syndications tailored to the needs of small investor groups. For more than 50 years, the company has focused on creating value for its partners and tenants. Greenwood & McKenzie's current portfolio of assets under management exceeds 4.5 million square feet of space with an approximate value of $1.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.greenwoodandmckenzie.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 280,000 team members deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

