Santa Barbara Nutrients' Scientists Awarded Breakthrough Patent Related to Polycystic Kidney Disease

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The patented technology was initially developed by Dr. Weimbs and Dr. Torres at the University of California, Santa Barbara. SBN has the exclusive worldwide license to commercialize patent claims covering the use of BHB and BHB/citrate in PKD and other renal indications, including chronic kidney disease (CKD) in humans and animals.

Weimbs and Torres identified distinct PKD mechanisms that can be targeted by the unique formulation of two safe, non-prescription ingredients: BHB and citrate. These bioactive ingredients were shown to be effective in preserving kidney structure and function in animal models of PKD.

"We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has recognized our unique research in understanding a complex disease like PKD. This is an important step in our company's effort to bring affordable products to market that can bring hope to millions of people with PKD around the world," said Dr. Weimbs, President and Founder of Santa Barbara Nutrients.

PKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases, causing kidney enlargement and function loss over time. The disease affects over 600,000 Americans and 13 million people worldwide and is one of the leading causes of kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation. There is no cure, and for most people with PKD, no treatments are available to slow down the progression of the disease.

The granted patent is US Patent No. 11,013,705 titled "Methods and Compositions for Supporting Renal Health". The Company also has exclusive rights in additional pending patent applications worldwide.

Santa Barbara Nutrients is a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The experienced SBN team is composed of kidney researchers and patients dedicated to bringing to market novel medical foods and other innovative products to help people with PKD and other renal diseases.

The company is committed to scientific and clinical research to develop science backed products that support human health and address significant unmet medical needs. SBN's first product, KetoCitra™, is a medical food for the dietary management of PKD and will be launched this year. KetoCitra™ is intended to be used under medical supervision and is covered by this new patent.

