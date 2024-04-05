Santa Barbara Yoga Therapist Launches Mother's Day Weekend Retreat

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a parent in 2024 is hard. At times it feels impossible to take care of our own needs. Yet taking care of yourself is essential to taking care of your kids. The Child Mind Institute reminds us in their recent article on "Calm Voices, Calmer Kids" the importance of and impact of parents self care on developmental milestones and fostering self-regulation in children. Local Santa Barbara Therapist, Cara Behan, has been a continued advocate for parental self-care. Last year, Behan launched her Self-Care Course supporting positive and mindful daily habits.

This year, Behan makes it easier for parents to find the care and connection they need and deserve through an immersive self care experience. On the Saturday of Mother's Day Weekend, May 11th from 2pm-5pm, Behan will lead the first Inner: Outer Retreat supporting local Santa Barbara mothers.

This therapeutic afternoon retreat explores inner & outer ecosystems through fostering connection to what lives within and all around. Designed to empower and provide balance to the busy lives of Santa Barbara moms, this immersive experience includes intention-vision setting, yoga, meditation, and sound bath. Limited $150 early bird tickets are now on sale:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-outer-afternoon-retreat-tickets-860291173057?aff=oddtdtcreator

This retreat is designed for caretakers looking for a space to slow down and show up for their own care in order to best care for themselves and their families. "Whether you are feeling overwhelmed as a new parent or simply want to slow down during the constant seasons of transition as a parent of tweens and teens, this retreat will help you feel grounded and balanced," Behan added. "It's all about celebrating your dedication as a parent and actually committing to and giving back to yourself what you already give to others."

"While we all know the benefits of self-care—greater confidence and joy, stronger relationships, enhanced productivity and communication—that doesn't mean we always put that knowledge into practice," said Behan, a licensed marriage and family therapist and certified yoga teacher. "The good news is you can take incredible care of yourself, all from the comfort of your home. It goes beyond bubble baths and massages to creating regular habits that support your all-around wellness."

For additional information, please contact:

Cara Behan

[email protected]

805-364-3182

SOURCE Cara Behan LMFT