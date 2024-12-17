Santa Believers Spark Bigger Holiday Spending, According to a Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents with kids who believe in Santa plan to spend 27% more on gifts this year compared to those with kids who don't believe, according to a survey commissioned by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons.

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by Talker Research, the study of 2,000 US parents who celebrate Christmas found that the average Santa-believing child's parents plan to spend $491 on gifts this year, whereas their non-believing peers plan to spend only $388.

Even with wish lists that include pricey items averaging $205, only 35% of parents consider these requests are "too expensive," despite 51% saying that economic factors like inflation and interest rates will have a significant or major impact on their spending.

For parents of believers, the holidays bring not just spending but added excitement, with kids who believe in Santa twice as likely to be thrilled about Christmas morning (87% versus 41% among non-believers).

"Believing in Santa seems to bring extra magic to the holidays for families," said Elizabeth Simer, Chief Business Officer at Slickdeals. "Parents of Santa-believers may feel more urgency to make each Christmas memorable, which could explain the higher spending."

Kids who believe in Santa are slated to get seven gifts on average, compared to non-believers, who will be getting four. Popular gifts this year include clothing (57%), electronics (36%), video games (26%), books (26%), puzzles and games (24%), and candy (23%).

For parents, managing holiday behavior can involve invoking Santa's infamous naughty list. This tactic is used by 70% of parents with Santa-believing children, compared to just 50% of those with non-believers. However, 87% of parents acknowledged the "nice and naughty" system is more myth than reality, as they'll likely buy gifts regardless.

Parents remain split on how to divide credit for the presents under the tree. On average, 51% of gifts are attributed to Santa, while 49% are from parents. Among Santa believers, nearly half (48%) save their child's most-wanted gift for the man in red. Meanwhile, 31% of parents of non-believers try to recreate that "magical" feeling by saving the best gifts for last.

"Regardless of whether kids believe in Santa or not, making holiday budgets stretch further is a universal goal," added Simer. "By tapping into a vast community like ours, parents can find the best deals to make Christmas morning magical—no matter who's leaving gifts under the tree."

