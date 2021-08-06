Santa Clara Aquamaids Brings Home a Record Number of Medals from Junior Olympic Championship in Colorado Springs, CO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Santa Clara Aquamaids are pleased to announce that their dedicated athletes from the 11-12, 13-15 and 16-17 age group programs recently achieved a large number of wins at the 2021 Junior Olympic Championship.

To read more about the competition, which was held from June 26 to July 3, 2021 at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, please check out https://aquamaids.org/recent-achievements/santa-clara-aquamaids-achieve-new-heights-prove-oxygen-is-overrated-at-junior-olympic-championship.

As the article noted, the athletes from Santa Clara Aquamaids took special steps to stay fit and have their programs ready at peak efficiency to counteract the challenges of competing at 7,528 feet above sea level. A total of 24 swimmers from Santa Clara Aquamaids were entered into the competition, with two teams, one combo, two duets and a solo.

"Due to the hard work and dedication of the coaches and athletes, the club returned home with the highest 'medal lode' of any Junior Olympic competitors," the article noted.

"In all, Santa Clara Aquamaids clinched 8 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals and brought home a treasure trove of recognition for their athletic prowess and team spirit," the article noted.

"We have been working so hard the last few weeks to improve our routines from regional, with also adding an additional lottery team to the training. This 13-15 age group has learned to adapt to all conditions of training, and I could not be prouder of their dedication and teamwork," Coach Heather Carrasco said.

About Santa Clara Aquamaids:

Santa Clara Aquamaids have been producing world-class synchronized swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to have contributed to the development of synchronized swimming worldwide. They offer lessons year round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit https://aquamaids.org/.

Santa Clara Aquamaids

1600 Martin Ave.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 727-8496

SOURCE Santa Clara Aquamaids

Related Links

http://aquamaids.org

