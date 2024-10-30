Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club Invite Kids to "Try-It Day" on November 2, 2024 at Warburton Swim Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is thrilled to announce a special "Try-It Day" designed to introduce young athletes to the captivating world of artistic swimming. This exciting event will take place on Saturday, November 2, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the Warburton Pool, located at 2250 Royal Drive in Santa Clara.

The November "Try-It Day" Sign Up Link Can Be Found here at,

https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/casca/page/system/classreg-shopping

This event presents a fantastic opportunity for children to explore the creativity, discipline, and athleticism of artistic swimming under the guidance of the club's skilled coaching staff. Participants must be water safe, as they will engage in a hands-on introductory session, gaining a firsthand understanding of the fundamental elements that make this sport so unique. They'll experience the teamwork, coordination, and rhythmic precision required in artistic swimming, learning basic movements and techniques in a supportive, fun environment that encourages growth and confidence in the water.

"Our 'Try-It Day' is designed to be fun and accessible for everyone. Kids will get to learn about the different elements of artistic swimming, from synchronized movements to graceful underwater routines. It's a great way to try something new, develop valuable skills, and have a blast in the water!"

Open to children of all skill levels, the "Try-It Day" welcomes both curious beginners and those with some aquatic experience. No prior artistic swimming experience is necessary, making it the perfect setting for young individuals to discover their passion for this dynamic and expressive sport.

The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club, established in 1964, boasts a rich history of cultivating exceptional athletic talent and fostering a deep appreciation for the artistry of artistic swimming. The club has consistently produced world-class athletes who have graced both national and international competitions, including the Olympic Games. Through the "Try-It Day," the club aims to share its passion for artistic swimming with a new generation of potential athletes and enthusiasts.

Attendees of the "Try-It Day" can anticipate an engaging and enriching experience that includes:

Expert Guidance: Instruction from the club's professional coaching staff, dedicated to sharing their expertise and passion for artistic swimming.

Instruction from the club's professional coaching staff, dedicated to sharing their expertise and passion for artistic swimming. Fundamental Skill Introduction: A comprehensive introduction to the basic techniques and movements that form the foundation of artistic swimming.

A comprehensive introduction to the basic techniques and movements that form the foundation of artistic swimming. Water-based Activities: Engaging in water-based activities designed to familiarize participants with the fundamentals of synchronized movement and aquatic expression.

Engaging in water-based activities designed to familiarize participants with the fundamentals of synchronized movement and aquatic expression. Fun and Supportive Environment: A welcoming and encouraging atmosphere where children can freely explore their abilities and develop a love for artistic swimming.

This event is specifically tailored for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 12 who are eager to delve into the world of artistic swimming. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants, basic swimming competency is required. Participants should be able to swim one lap of the pool unassisted.

To participate in this exciting introductory event, attendees should come prepared to enter the pool. They should wear their swimsuits and bring along essential swimming gear, including a cap, nose clip, yoga mat, and goggles.

For those interested in participating in this unique opportunity to experience the world of artistic swimming, registration is open through the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club's website. Don't miss out on this chance to dive into a world of artistry, athleticism, and aquatic expression. For further details and inquiries, please reach out to the club directly at [email protected].

About the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club:

The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club has been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. For more information, please visit https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Santa Clara Artistic Swimming