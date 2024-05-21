Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club to Host the 10&U Summer Trainee Program

The 8-Week Program is Ideal for Competitive Athletes Who Would Like to Give Artistic Swimming a Try

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is pleased to announce that they are hosting a 10&U summer trainee program for young athletes who would like to explore artistic swimming.

To learn more about the 10&U program, including how to register for the free tryouts, please visit https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org/santa-clara-artistic-swimming-age-10-up-summer-trainee-program-try-out .

As a spokesperson for the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club noted, the 10&U summer trainee program, which will run from June 24 until August 15, 2024, is ideal for competitive athletes who would like to experience the amazing sport of artistic swimming.

"Our summer trainee program is open to boys and girls who were born in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and who have experience in competitive gymnastics – including artistic, rhythmic, and/or acro – competitive dance and/or ballet, and/or competitive swimming," the spokesperson noted.

Tryouts for the program will take place on June 15, 2024 at Gunderson High School, 622 Gaundabert Lane, in San Jose. Those who qualify for the program will participate in 8 weeks of training, concluding with an evaluation and demonstration.

"Summer trainee athletes will then receive a recommendation based on their readiness to join our competitive program," the spokesperson noted, adding that everyone at the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is excited to introduce a new group of young athletes to the incredible sport of artistic swimming.

At the conclusion of the 8 weeks of training, participants will demonstrate their newly acquired skills and will receive an assessment by SCA's development program staff.

"Feedback on the assessment will be emailed to each participant and those who have displayed an athletic readiness for our competitive track, will receive an invitation to join our competitive or pre-competitive program," the spokesperson noted.

