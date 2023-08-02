Santa Clara Artistic Swimming to Host the 2023 Artistic Swimming Assessment Day on August 19 and 20

Aspiring Artistic Swimmers Ages 6-12 Who Want to Enroll in Year-Round Competitive Programs are Welcome to Take Part in the Assessment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is pleased to announce that they will host their Artistic Swimming Assessment Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 at Gunderson High School Pool.

To learn more about the Assessment Day and/or to register, please visit https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org/news/2023-santa-clara-artistic-swimmings-artistic-swimming-assessment-day .

As a spokesperson for Santa Clara Artistic Swimming noted, athletes aged 6 to 10 years of age who wish to participate in competitive year-round programs are welcome to attend the free assessment, as are, 11 and 12-year-olds who have a background in sports including rhythmic gymnastics, gymnastics, ballet, and/or swimming.

"Each participant will be evaluated for 20 minutes on their flexibility, extension, swimming ability, athleticism, maturity, and overall readiness for the program," they also noted, that those who take part in the assessment day must be water-safe and feel comfortable off the wall in the deep end of the pool.

"All participants should arrive in their bathing suits and should bring a swimming cap, goggles, nose clip, yoga mat, towel and water bottle."

Spaces in the program are limited. Each participant will receive an email with their program recommendation by August 24.

"If your child is comfortable in the water, loves to swim, and wants to participate in a sport that offers athleticism, artistry, teamwork, and fun, the magical sport of artistic swimming is for you," the spokesperson noted.

About Santa Clara Artistic Swimming:

Santa Clara Artistic Swimming is a highly reputable and successful organization based in Santa Clara, CA. Founded in 1964, the club has become one of the most prominent artistic swimming clubs in the United States. Over the years, they have won numerous championships and accolades, solidifying their position as a dominant force in the sport. They have been a breeding ground for Olympians and have produced many world-class athletes who have represented the United States on the international stage. The club is home to 24 Olympians; 4 Olympic gold medalists and 7 Olympic bronze medalists.

They offer lessons year round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org .

SOURCE Santa Clara Artistic Swimming