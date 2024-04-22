Santa Clara County School Boards Association Recognizes Morgan Hill Unified School District with Hoffman Award for CARE Program

MORGAN HILL, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara County School Boards Association (SCCSBA) has awarded the Morgan Hill Unified School District the prestigious Glenn Hoffmann Exemplary Program Award in the targeted student populations category. This accolade recognizes the school district's outstanding commitment to supporting students through the Coordinated Advocacy and Resources for Education (CARE) program.

Following a tour of a Central California School District in 2017, the inception of the CARE program started to take shape. Despite encountering challenges that nearly led to its dissolution amidst programmatic shifts in 2019, the steadfast dedication of Student Services Director Jessie Swift and Supervisor Jaclyn Snyder not only sustained its existence but also facilitated its evolution into the robust and multifaceted support initiative as it stands today. The CARE program initially focused on providing assistance to high school students experiencing homelessness. Over time, it has expanded to support a broader range of vulnerable student populations, including those qualifying for McKinney-Vento assistance and foster youth.

The program, which began with two counselors and two student support specialists assisting 171 students, has grown significantly. Today, a team of 10 CARE specialists provides holistic support to 852 students across 13 schools in the district. This comprehensive approach addresses educational support, mentorship, family engagement, resource navigation, extracurricular activities, career and college readiness, and relationship-building.

"The CARE team has provided at-risk students with support and resources to help them thrive," said Jessie Swift, Director of Student Services and Enrollment. "The increase in graduation rates among the program participants has risen from just over 71% in 2018 to nearly 81% in 2023. The numbers are impressive."

"We are incredibly proud of our CARE team for the stability they have provided these students and giving them a sense of belonging," says Superintendent Dr. Carmen García. "These students have overcome significant obstacles, and we want to ensure they are prepared for a lifetime of learning."

Morgan Hill Unified School District's receipt of the Glenn Hoffmann Exemplary Program Award underscores its dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students, regardless of their circumstances.

