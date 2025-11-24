Santa Clara Family Health Plan partners with community-based organizations to support access to health coverage

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the urgency of upcoming policy changes, Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is partnering with community-based organizations in Santa Clara County to encourage residents to enroll in Medi-Cal, keep their coverage by completing annual renewals, and use their benefits before new regulations take effect in 2026. Medi-Cal remains available to all Californians, regardless of immigration status, through the end of 2025.

Through this initiative, SCFHP is working closely with community partners to ensure residents understand the enrollment and redetermination process and have the support they need to complete their applications with confidence. Together, they are offering one-on-one assistance, language support, and clear information about what steps members need to take, to get or keep Medi-Cal coverage. The effort builds on SCFHP's long-standing commitment to removing barriers to care and ensuring that everyone in the community — regardless of their circumstances — has access to comprehensive health coverage in Santa Clara County.

"Santa Clara Family Health Plan is dedicated to keeping our community covered," Christine M. Tomcala, CEO, SCFHP, said. "We want every resident to know that support is available, and that we're here to help them through this process."

To further assist residents, SCFHP has expanded operating hours at its Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center in East San José and its South County Service Hub in Gilroy through the end of 2025.

Beginning January 1, 2026, the State of California will pause new Medi-Cal enrollments for adults with unsatisfactory immigration status (UIS) over the age of 19. Children under age 18 and pregnant individuals will continue to qualify for coverage, regardless of immigration status. Current Medi-Cal members with UIS will remain covered as long as they renew their annual redetermination documents in a timely manner.

In response, the SCFHP Governing Board has directed SCFHP to utilize its resources to help eligible residents enroll and retain their Medi-Cal coverage. This effort is being carried out through partnerships with trusted community-based organizations, including Amigos de Guadalupe, Asian Americans for Community Involvement, AWỌ, Bay Area Community Health, Carry the Vision, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Community Health Partnership, Inc., ConXión to Community, Family Alliance for Counseling Tools & Resolution, Healthier Kids Foundation, Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, Lazos Fuertes LLC, Organization of Anonymous Contributors, PARS Equality Center, Red, White and Blue Charity, Sourcewise, Sunnyvale Community Services, and Vietnamese Voluntary Foundation, Inc.

As the Medi-Cal landscape continues to evolve, SCFHP remains dedicated to helping its more than 295,000 members navigate changes with confidence and compassion. By strengthening partnerships and expanding access to trusted information, SCFHP is ensuring that every member has the opportunity to stay connected to care — today and into the future.

"The goals of this initiative are twofold," Brian Darrow, Chair of the SCFHP Governing Board, said. "We want to ensure that existing Medi-Cal members receive the support they need to successfully complete their redetermination documents and that individuals with unsatisfactory immigration status have every opportunity to enroll before the deadline."

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, we work to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve more than 295,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit www.scfhp.com .

