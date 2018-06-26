Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium to Host College Football National Championship

As one of the biggest sporting events in the country, the event is expected to provide a significant economic impact to Santa Clara and the entire Bay Area. Coaches, players, and visitors for the championship will experience the city's many dining options, first class hotels, and exciting visitor attractions. Santa Clara hotels are conveniently located within a short drive from San Jose International Airport and less than an hour from San Francisco International Airport.

Visitors will experience exceptional service from the city's hotel community as well as from local restaurants and visitor attractions. Hotel reservations can be made online at www.SantaClara.org/Stay. Visitor attractions include the 49ers Museum by Sony, de Saisset Museum, Intel Museum, K-1 Speed, Mission Santa Clara de Asis, Santa Clara University, and Triton Museum of Art. California's Great America theme park will be open for private events only.

Many dining options can be found within walking distance of Levi's Stadium, including Birk's Restaurant, Bourbon Steak & Pub, La Fontana at the Hilton Santa Clara, Parcel 104 at Marriott Santa Clara, Prime 109 Steak & Libation House, and TusCA at Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. Also, just over a mile from Levi's Stadium is Santa Clara Square. The Square features restaurants for all tastes, including Fleming's Steakhouse and Wine Bar, II Fornaio, Puesto, and Opa - Greek Cuisine. For a complete listing of dining options, visit https://www.santaclara.org/eat/.

For comprehensive visitor information on Santa Clara, visit www.SantaClara.org

