SANTA CLARITA TRANSIT WORKERS RATIFY CONTRACT, END STRIKE

Teamsters Local 572

05 Dec, 2023, 18:18 ET

200 Transit Teamsters Secure Strong Collective Bargaining Agreement

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation workers represented by Teamsters Local 572 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a collective bargaining agreement, ending their eight-week strike. These 200 workers provide transportation services for the City of Santa Clarita Transit.

"The entire Teamster family is proud of the sacrifices members have made – including striking during the Thanksgiving holiday – to secure a fair contract for their families," said Lourdes Garcia, Local 572 Secretary-Treasurer. "When Teamsters fight, Teamsters win, and the significant wage increases are indeed a victory for these families."

The new five-year agreement is retroactive to 2022 and includes significant wage increases, signing bonuses, increases to the training premium, and protected health coverage that requires no additional out-of-pocket expenses for workers.

"We want to thank the Santa Clarita community for their support and patience during this fight. Members of the community joined us on the picket line morning, noon, and night and their solidarity has meant the world to us. We were stronger because of community support, and we look forward to getting back to work and seeing our riders," said Joseph Norwood, a 19-year MV Santa Clarita Transit bus driver.

Teamsters Local 572 represents more than 11,500 workers at more than 150 diverse employers in Southern California. For more information, go to teamsters572.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 572

