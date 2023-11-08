Santa Claus is comin' to Boyce Thompson Arboretum...Dec 2 and 3 for Holiday Photos!

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

08 Nov, 2023, 17:45 ET

SUPERIOR, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Claus is coming to Boyce Thompson Arboretum on December 2nd and 3rd from 10 am1 pm. Families are welcome on Saturday and well-behaved dogs on Sunday for fun holiday photos at the Arboretum. After your photo with jolly old St. Nick, stay to decorate a wooden ornament souvenir, explore the gardens, and enjoy holiday treats available for purchase.

Guests can purchase printed photos for $25 which includes (2) 5x7 photos and (4) wallet-size prints. Digital photos are also available for $40 and include 5 digital copies of photos.

Santa at Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Admission to the Arboretum is required. Wood ornament activity is free with admission. Admission is $24.95 for individuals 13 and older, $10 for children ages 5-12, and children under five years of age are free. Members of the Arboretum are free.

About Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(c)(3). The 372-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens. Find more information at btarboretum.org. 

Media Contact:
Sharon Elliott
Director of Marketing and Communications
(520) 689-4567
[email protected]

SOURCE Boyce Thompson Arboretum

