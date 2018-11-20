Santa Claus is Coming to Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), Bringing Gifts to 537 Kindergarten and First-Grade Students, While the School's Second- and Third-Graders Will Participate, with Fathers and Male Guardians, in the Fourth Annual "Doughnuts for Dads" Event

CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, Chester Community Charter School will host two holiday events. In the first, the annual "Santa Brigade," Santa Claus will personally hand-deliver gifts to 537 students, in kindergarten and first grades. The festivities will take place at 8:45 a.m., at the Innovation Hall (East A) Campus, 225 East 5th Street, Chester, PA 19013. At the second event, CCCS will host fathers and male guardians at the fourth annual "Doughnuts for Dads" program for students in second and third grades, which will take place at 9 a.m., in the West Campus C, Gymnasium.

During the program, students will bond with the very important males (V.I.M), in their lives and share poems with them.

"The scholars of Innovation Hall look forward to enjoying this winter season, filled with fun, festivities, and gifts. The Santa Brigade is the high point of our "Winter Wonderland" week-long experience. They are excited about the gifts shared with them, and the arrival of Santa Claus, but also about sharing fun moments with their teachers and friends," stated Kári D. Hill, Innovation Hall (East A) Principal.

The Gureghian Foundation, founded by Vahan Gureghian, CEO of CSMI, the school's management company, and his wife, Danielle, CSMI's General Counsel, donated the funds that purchased this year's gifts. Mr. and Mrs. Gureghian have donated more than $500,000 for Santa Brigade gifts for the charter school's students, since the program's inception.

The Santa Brigade program was established to ensure that each CCCS student in the participating grades would receive a gift for the holiday, regardless of his or her family's financial standing.

The "Doughnuts for Dads" event serves as a "Thank You" to the fathers and male guardians for their continued support of their child, and the CCCS community, at-large.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA.

Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 4200 students in 12 state-of-the-art buildings, spanning four campuses. It is now the largest brick-and-mortar charter school in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In fact, when CCCS opened its first permanent structure in 2001, it was the first new school building constructed in Chester-Upland, since 1975. By comparison, the average age of a school building owned by the Chester-Upland School District is 64 years.

Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS's High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools have been awarded to 350 of the school's graduates, to date.

http://chestercommunitycharter.org.

WHAT: Chester Community Charter School

2018 Santa Brigade & 2018 Doughnuts for Dads



WHO: Principal: Kári D. Hill (Santa Brigade)

CEO: David Clark

Participants: K through 1stgrade students

Special Guest: Santa Claus





Principal: Raqueebah Burch (Doughnut for Dads)

Participants: 2nd & 3rd grade students, Dads, and male guardians



WHEN: Wednesday, December 19, 2018

8:45 a.m. (Santa Brigade)

9 a.m. (Doughnuts for Dads)



WHERE: Santa Brigade

Chester Community Charter School

Innovation Hall, East Campus, Building A

225 E. 5th Street

Chester, PA 19013





Doughnuts for Dads

West Campus Building C – Gymnasium

2730 Bethel Road

Chester, PA 19013

CONTACT: A. Bruce Crawley

Tel: 215-751-0140

abcrawley@m3mpr.com

SOURCE Chester Community Charter School

Related Links

http://chestercommunitycharter.org

