Santa Claus is Still Seeing Children this Christmas Season!

NORTH POLE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are concerned with today's social health issues, especially in regards to COVID 19. The Holiday season is on the horizon, but the reality is that there will not be any Santa Claus at the Malls, Community Centers or Christmas events this year. That's why lifelong entertainer Scott Rousseau has put together Talk2santaclaus a website that will appeal to families who still want to celebrate Christmas with Santa Claus. Scott has played Santa Claus for the past 5 years, and is experienced in working with children. His history includes jobs as a youth pastor, school bus driver, volunteer youth coordinator and all around big kid!

Kids love the Wonder of Christmas! With today's technology you can give your children the Magic of a Visit with Santa in the privacy of your own home.

Visit www.talk2santaclaus.com to schedule your child's personal time with Santa Claus.

Do it from the safety of your home with a special experience your child will never forget.

You can record your Santa Claus session for your personal memories.

What can be more fun than a Video Chat time with Santa Claus!

Reserve your time now, at a time that works for you. The calendar will fill fast after Halloween, so act now.

Visit us on www.facebook.com/talk2santaclaus and like our page!

