Santa Cruz Communications Achieves Minority Business Enterprise Certification

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Communications, Inc., a leading independent Hispanic Public Relations agency, is pleased to announce its recent certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

With over 20 years in the market, Santa Cruz Communications is a boutique firm that delivers communications solutions to companies seeking to engage with the U.S. Hispanic market. Its highly experienced and creative bilingual and bicultural team, based in L.A. and Miami, develops, and implements compelling campaigns that impact clients' business goals.

"Since its inception, Santa Cruz Communications has been committed to providing exceptional services to our clients and fostering diversity within the industry," said Claudia Santa Cruz, President and Founder of Santa Cruz Communications. "We believe that diversity drives innovation and success, and our MBE certification strengthens our ability to connect with a wide range of clients and create impactful campaigns that resonate with the diverse U.S. Hispanic audience."

SCC maintains a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification by the NMSDC, which is granted to businesses that are at least 51% owned, controlled, and operated by individuals from minority groups. SCC's national certification and new subscription to the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council opens new opportunities and partnerships with organizations throughout the country seeking supplier diversity.

About Santa Cruz Communications:

Founded in 2001, Santa Cruz Communications, Inc. is a leading Hispanic public relations agency that offers traditional and digital communications to brands seeking to resonate with the U.S. Hispanic community. The firm has vast experience in the development and implementation of integrated campaigns that garner a higher return on investment, as well as a proven track record in the publicity of prestigious events. SCC works with a diverse roster of clients from a variety of industries including entertainment, health, education, and non-profit, among others. For more information, please visit santacruzpr.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

SOURCE Santa Cruz Communications, Inc.