Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Emily Ruvalcaba as Senior Vice President, Regional President

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County, is pleased to announce that Emily Ruvalcaba has joined as Senior Vice President and Regional President for the Silicon Valley region. Ms. Ruvalcaba's primary focus will be expanding the Bank's presence throughout the Bay Area and providing personalized financial solutions to businesses of all sizes. She maintains her office at the Bank's 19240 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, Ca. location.

Emily Ruvalcaba, Santa Cruz County Bank

With over 30 years of experience dedicated to serving the needs of small and middle-market businesses, Ms. Ruvalcaba brings a wealth of expertise in business and commercial banking to her new role. She brings expertise in building and maintaining relationships with a diverse network of clients, prospects and centers of influence and leading high-performing teams.

Ms. Ruvalcaba is deeply committed to community engagement and actively contributes to numerous organizations in San Jose. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Sacred Heart Nativity Schools, where she chairs the Advancement Committee. She is a board member of the San Jose Downtown Association and chairs its Executive Committee. Emily is also an active member of the Rotary Club of San Jose. Ms. Ruvalcaba has previously served on the boards of the American Red Cross Santa Clara Chapter, Lincoln Foundation and Silicon Valley Cares, and is a former Executive Committee member of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emily to the team," said Jon Sisk, Santa Cruz County Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "Her notable history and experience in commercial banking in Silicon Valley make her a valuable and welcome addition to our team as we grow our presence in the Bay Area. Her relationship-based business approach and deep commitment to serving the community are in direct alignment with the Bank's mission to support the economic vitality and well-being of the regions we serve."

Commenting on her new appointment, Ms. Ruvalcaba said, "I am thrilled to join a bank with such an outstanding reputation for performance, personalized service and community engagement. I understand the unique challenges and opportunities faced by entrepreneurs and business owners in the region, and I am committed to helping them achieve their financial goals. I am particularly drawn to Santa Cruz County Bank's commitment to its customers and the community, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the continued growth and success of the organization."

Ms. Ruvalcaba comes to Santa Cruz County Bank from Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, where she served for over 22 years in various capacities including Executive Vice President and Division Manager for Corporate Banking, Senior Vice President for Commercial Banking and Regional Director in Commercial Banking.

Ms. Ruvalcaba has been recognized with the YWCA Tribute to Women of Industry Award and Boy Scouts Character Award and was selected as a 2017 Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Ms. Ruvalcaba holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Saint Mary's College and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP

Founded in 2004, Santa Cruz County Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Ca. with branches located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit sccountybank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

