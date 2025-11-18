Santa Cruz Software Labs Drives Ethical, Transparent Innovation in AI and Marketing Technology

New initiative delivers research, technology demos, and ethical AI guidance for modern marketing teams

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software today announced the launch of Santa Cruz Software Labs, a dedicated initiative focused on advancing ethical artificial intelligence in digital marketing and creative technology. The initiative offers a platform to promote research, industry collaboration, and the development of transparent AI standards designed to protect brands, creators, and consumers.

Santa Cruz Software Labs brings together evidence-based research, early-access technology prototypes, and an AI code of ethics. The goal is to give marketers and creative teams practical resources and principled guidance as they adopt AI-powered tools.

"Responsible AI in marketing is not just about what technology can do—it's about what it should do," said Luis Mendes, Innovative Solutions Expert at Santa Cruz Software Labs. "We're giving organizations a place to explore new ideas while ensuring every innovation is grounded in integrity, transparency, and respect for authorship and data. It's our commitment to highlight technology that enhances human creativity, not diminish it."

A New Framework for Ethical Creative Technology

Santa Cruz Software Labs focuses on three core pillars:

Research & Surveys: Original studies that measure how teams use AI, what concerns they face, and how emerging technologies impact creative workflows.

Tech Experiments & Demos: Hands-on access to early-stage prototypes developed by Santa Cruz Software's engineering team. Users can test new ideas, provide feedback, and help shape future product directions.

AI Code of Ethics: A transparent framework built on ethical data stewardship, human-centered intelligence, and transparent, accountable innovation. The code of ethics ensures organizations can adopt AI without compromising privacy, authorship, or creative integrity.

A Collaborative Path Forward

Santa Cruz Software Labs aims to support brands, agencies, and creators who want to adopt AI responsibly. The program will regularly publish research, release interactive demos, invite community participation, and highlight efforts across the industry to maintain trust and transparency in digital marketing.

About Santa Cruz Software Labs

Santa Cruz Software Labs is the ethical innovation arm of Santa Cruz Software, dedicated to advancing responsible AI in marketing and creative technology. Through original research, early-stage experiments, industry collaboration, and a transparent AI Code of Ethics, Santa Cruz Software Labs helps organizations adopt AI tools that prioritize integrity, authorship, and data stewardship. To participate or learn more, visit the Santa Cruz Software Labs website.

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software specializes in creative workflow integration, offering tools that connect design applications with digital asset management (DAM) systems, enabling teams to collaborate, stay on brand and work faster without leaving their creative environment. Its solutions streamline brand compliance, enhance cross-team collaboration and boost productivity. The product suite includes PrintUI (dynamic InDesign-based templates), LinkrUI (a DAM connector for Adobe, Google Workspace, Microsoft Office and other applications), BannersUI (ad design automation) and BrandingUI (a turnkey portal for collateral and campaign management). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website.

