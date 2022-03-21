Santa Fe Artists Jennifer And Kevin Box Announce ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN

SANTA FE, N.M., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN, a traveling exhibition will be on view at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and at the Turquoise Trail Sculpture Garden this year. Plan a visit with friends, family or solo and enjoy the beauty of nature and art in an outdoor experience! "Now more than ever we need to be outside experiencing the small things like flowers and bees, and as a bonus visitors can have a cultural experience viewing the exhibit artworks that mimic such themes." - Co-creator Jennifer Box.

Perennial Peace by Kevin Box & Michael G. LaFosse will be on exhibit at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Painted Ponies by Kevin Box and Te Jui Fu will on exhibit at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.

ORIGAMIINTHEGARDEN 2022 Traveling Exhibition Schedule

ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN

Atlanta Georgia, USA

May 7, 2022 – October 16, 2022

MUSEUM OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY

Winchester, Virginia USA

May 28, 2022 – November 13, 2022

TURQUOISE TRAIL SCULPTURE GARDEN

Santa Fe, NM USA

As part of the Turquoise Trail Studio Tour: Last two weekends in September

September 17-18 & September 24-25, 2022

Event Description

Origami, meaning "folding paper" in Japanese, reflects the essence of creativity: making something out of (basically) nothing. Start with a simple square piece of paper. Apply the art of origami, folding the paper in a creative way to produce an elegant object—a soaring bird, gliding plane, galloping pony, floating boat, or an emerging butterfly. Artist Kevin Box takes origami to another level, transforming paper into museum quality metal sculpture through processes he has pioneered in teamwork with foundries, fabrication shops, and his studio staff.

ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN, an exhibition created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box, features Box's own compositions as well as collaborations with world-renowned origami artists Robert J. Lang, Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson and Michael G. LaFosse. These remarkable artworks feel at home in the wondrous setting of botanical gardens, since paper originates in plant life and origami is made of paper.

ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN began its nationwide tour in 2014 at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden in New Mexico. Since then, it has traveled to 17 public gardens and museums around the country that have cumulatively dazzled more than two million visitors.

In 2022 there are 3 locations to experience the exhibit. The newest themed exhibit can be experienced at the beautiful Atlanta Botanical Garden (ABG), a 30-acre urban oasis in the heart of Midtown. The Garden is an ever-evolving destination where the horticulturally-minded, nature-inspired and fun-seeking families come together to feel human again. ABG is hosting the largest outdoor display to date, featuring 18 installations of nearly 70 museum-caliber sculptures inspired by origami. Throughout the garden, look for monumental sculptures of flying birds, emerging butterflies, blooming flowers, grazing deer and other flora and fauna themes. The second host has 7-acres of formal gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) in Winchester, Virginia. Part of a 194-acre regional cultural center, the MSV gardens are comprised of sweeping lawns and intimate garden rooms, including a bamboo grove, a tunnel of Carolina Jasmine, hundreds of blooming rose bushes, and a water garden pond that is home to golden trout. This exhibition is a crowd favorite with galloping ponies, soaring birds and flying Pegasus. With 11 sculptures gracing the grounds including in a grand allée of 24 crabapple trees, a spring-fed stream and the lawn fronting a manor house dating to 1794 the artworks will be a delight to discover. Finally, the Turquoise Trail Sculpture Garden (TTSG), near Santa Fe, is the home and sculpture garden of Jennifer and Kevin Box, the creators of ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN. TTSG is a private residence nestled in the Little Garden of the Gods on Highway 14, a National Scenic Byway. With towering rock formations encompassing the 3-acre sculpture garden, visitors meander through a distinct southwest landscape discovering sculpture along the way. TTSG is ONLY open to the public during the artists' participation in the Turquoise Trail Studio Tour; the last two weekends in September to experience the sculpture garden and a behind the scenes visit into the studio.

All locations promise to take visitors away from the hustle bustle of life and into an artful experience outdoors for a little Zen in the garden.

www.ORIGAMIINTHEGARDEN.com

Atlanta Botanical Garden Media Contact

Danny Flanders

404-591-1550

[email protected]

Museum of the Shenandoah Valley

Julie Armel

540-662-1473, ext. 225 | M: 540-247-4390

[email protected]

Turquoise Trail Sculpture Garden Media Contact

Jennifer Box

505.471.4688

[email protected]

SOURCE ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN