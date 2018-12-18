Santa Fe Firm Launches Innovative, Environmentally Responsible Retirement Plan

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LongView Asset Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor based in Santa Fe, NM, in conjunction with United World College-USA and TIAA, is pleased to announce the launch of a groundbreaking series of age-based model portfolios incorporating environmental, social and governance ("ESG") criteria into the college's retirement plan as its default investment.

"LongView believes stewardship of our planet is an essential part of investing for the future," said Douglas Lynam, Director of Educator Retirement Services. "UWC-USA is the first school in the country to offer employees a retirement plan with a default investment that integrates ESG principles. The LongView ESG LifeCycle Portfolios provide employees a convenient, diversified retirement investment solution. The plan seeks to support environmental sustainability in line with UWC-USA's values, without sacrificing expected returns or assuming greater investment risk."

With the custom portfolios as the retirement plan default, faculty and staff benefit from a turnkey, professionally designed and managed retirement portfolio. The models are comprised of socially responsible equity and bond funds combined with TIAA Traditional, a fixed annuity.

"Our mission is to make education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future," said Dr. Victoria J. Mora, President of United World College-USA. "It is in line with our values to create a plan that considers positive social outcomes while helping our faculty and staff prepare for a secure retirement."

LongView worked with UWC-USA's existing plan recordkeeper, TIAA (the leading provider of financial services to academic institutions nationwide), to implement this innovative default investment option. "For five decades, TIAA has been committed to the practice and continuous advancement of responsible investment," said Dan O'Toole, Senior Managing Director of Institutional Investments & Research at TIAA. "Our Custom Portfolio Model Service is designed to be simple and flexible, so we were delighted to be able to help UWC-USA create a retirement plan default with ESG elements in keeping with their deep commitment to serving others."

Established in 2002, LongView is an independent, fee-only fiduciary offering sustainable investment solutions for clients around the country. For more information, and legal disclaimers, contact Doug Lynam at douglas@longviewasset.com or 505-988-9555.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, not deposits, not insured by any federal government agency, not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

SOURCE LongView Asset Management, LLC

Related Links

https://www.longviewasset.com

