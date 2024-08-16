Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Best of Show Winners

Dan Vallo (Acoma Pueblo) is awarded Best of Show at Santa Fe Indian Market's 2024 Awards Ceremony in the Diverse Arts Classification

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Fe Indian Market is pleased to announce this year's Best of Show, Best of Classification, and Special Award winners in a variety of classifications. Since 1922, Santa Fe Indian Market, the world's largest and most prestigious Native North American art market, has awarded Best of Show winners to exceptional Native North American artists in a variety of juried categories.

Dan Vallo, Best of Show 2024 , "Pueblo Revolt" © Tira Howard Photography for SWAIA.

Over 50 judges, experts in various media, spent most of the day Thursday, August 15, reviewing and critiquing this year's entries and determining the winners. The announcement of the Best of Show, Best of Class, and Special Award winners was made public at the Best of Show Ceremony on Friday afternoon.

All the Best of Show winners' extraordinary artwork is available this weekend during the Santa Fe Indian Market on the Plaza in downtown Santa Fe.

The 2024 Best of Classification winners are:



Class I: Jewelry

Winner: Sarah Aragon (Navajo Nation)

Title: Back in the Saddle – Horse Headstall with silver female ring bit

Dimensions: 33" x 9" x 6"

Materials: Handcrafted sterling silver from Tufa cast ingots, shaped by chiseling, chasing, and filing secured on a leather headstall. Stone inlay work of Mediterranean coral, Castle Dome turquoise, Morenci turquoise, Kingman turquoise, Persian turquoise, and Carico Lake turquoise.

Class II: Pottery

Winner: Garrett Maho (Hopi)

Title: Gentle Rain— hand-built pot

Dimensions: 11" diameter

Materials: traditional clay, paints, and paint brushes. Stones used to polish. Outdoor traditional wood and dung firing. All natural pigments.

Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography

Winner: Johnson Yazzie (Navajo Nation)

Title: AM 660 Afternoon —painting

Dimensions: 53" x 48"

Materials: acrylic and oil canvas.

Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture

Winner: Arthur Holmes Jr. (Hopi)

Title: Chasing Star – Na-ngashu Katsina— Chasing Star is a handsome figure who usually appears during mix-dance

Dimensions: 16 ½" x 5 ½"

Materials: Carved from roots of a cottonwood tree, oil paint.

Class V: Sculpture

Winner: Ryan Benally (Navajo Nation)

Title: Feathered Prayers— Sculpture inspired by the Navajo feather ceremony

Dimensions: 63.5" x 24" x 24"

Materials: Italian marble, black granite, stainless steel base, CNC cut design on the base, carved with hammer and chisel, electric power tools, and hand-polished to 8000 grit.

Class VI: Textiles

Winner: Isabel Gonzales (Jemez Pueblo / Walatowa)

Untitled—Hand-embroidered ladies' manta with a traditional pattern

Dimensions: 60" w x 48" l

Materials: Cotton monks' cloth, hand-spun yarn on drop spindle, commercial yarn.

Class VII: Diverse Arts

Winner: Dan Vallo (Acoma Pueblo) Best of Show

Title: Pueblo Revolt Ensemble— rendition of a set of weapons used by many Pueblo warriors during the time of the Pueblo Revolt

Dimensions: 66" x 14" x 5"

Materials: Obsidian flint knapped dagger, handle made of yucca cord encased in clear resin, Juniper bow backed with over 150 wild turkey feathers, handmade twisted bow string, rawhide quiver, red cedar wood arrows.

Class VIII: Beadwork & Quillwork

Winner: Monica J. Raphael (Grand Traverse Ottowa / Chippewa)

Title: Indede Odayi - My Dad's Horse — Bead and quillwork on birchbark displayed on a horse mannequin with a handmade doll

Dimensions: 18 ½" x 19"

Materials: Woodland porcupine quillwork on birch bark. Otter hide, smoked deer hide, replica dimes, and a found horse as a mannequin wearing a miniature saddle. Doll constructed with brains tan smoked deer hide. All natural materials, harvested and prepared by artist.

Class IX: Youth (Artists aged 17 and under)

Winner: Aydrian Day (Ho-Chunk, Anishinaabe and Lakota)

Title: HoCak Manape — (translates to Ho-Chunk warrior)—Otter turban and Otter medicine bag

Dimensions: 8" x 12" x 6" and 11" x 8"

Materials: Otter pelts, smoked hide, commercial hide, and cotton. Seed and true cut bead adornments.

Class XI: Basketry

Winner: Caleb Hoffman, (Cherokee/ Penobscot)

Title: Embers — hand-pounded ash point basket with sweetgrass

Dimensions: 8" diameter

Materials: Double-woven, plated-point basket, inspired by teacher, Jeremy Frey.

2024 Special Award Winners

Excellence in traditional Hopi carvings: Wayland Namingha

Excellence in lapidary: Ernest Benally

Excellence in contemporary Hopi carvings: Mark Taho

Traditional Pottery Award: Robert Patricio

Mark Tahbo Memorial Award: Garrett Maho

Tony Da' Memorial Award: Jared Tso

Make Me Smile Youth Award: Suyma Maho

Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award: Nancy Youngblood

Sarafina Tafoya Memorial Award: Sergio Lugo

Mela Youngblood Memorial Award: Daniel Begay

Oqwa Pi Memorial Award for Excellence in Traditional Pueblo Painting: Thomas Tapia

Anita Da' Memorial Award to Encourage the Work of a Young Potter: Xavian Suazo

IAIA Alumni Award: Adrian Wall

The Native American Art Magazine Award of Excellence: Merlin Little Thunder

Santa Fe Indian Market's Best of Show Ceremony was sponsored by JoAnn and Bob Balzer and the Best of Show Luncheon was sponsored by the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA). SWAIA is grateful for these generous contributions. A complete list of winners in all classifications will be posted on the SWAIA website this week. Congratulations to all the winners!

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native North American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market —the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922. SWAIA cultivates excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms and develops programs and events that support, promote and honor Native American artists year-round. swaia.org

IG: santafeindianmarket

SOURCE Southwestern Association for Indian Arts