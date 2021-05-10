Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Indigenous Editor for 2021 Publications

"My goals are in line with SWAIA's: to reclaim and indigenize the narrative around Native art and culture in the U.S. and Canada. I am not looking to be exclusionary, rather, to seize this moment in history and try something new. I intend for the contributions of the guest writers, who are scholars, curators, art historians and artists, to provide a guidepost for a new generation of collectors and Native American art writers," says Sanders.

Since 2017, Native American Art Magazine has produced the official Indian Market Magazine, profiling artists and market highlights—providing collectors with an invaluable resource for collecting contemporary and traditional Native American Art.

"Native American Art Magazine brings the Artist and Collector together. What a more fitting partnership than Santa Fe Indian Market and Native American Art Magazine working together to bring Native art to every part of your life," says International Art co-publisher Wendie Martin.

In addition to the official magazine, Hutton Broadcasting will publish a newly conceived Live & Virtual Artist Booth Guide. The 2021 Live & Virtual Artist Booth Guide will allow collectors to get to know the market artists and curate their market experience.

"Our partnership with SWAIA will begin with publication of the artist guide— but will evolve into a multimedia relationship that grows their international brand through our expertise in publishing, video creation and digital media," said Scott Hutton.

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms; and developing programs and events that support, promote and honor Native artists year-round.

swaia.org

IG: santafeindianmarket

About Nina Sanders:

Nina Sanders (Apsáalooke), Senior Fellow at the University of Chicago, Neubauer Collegium, is a curator, writer, film producer and culture consultant. Sanders has done work for the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, NM; the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian; and the Field Museum in Chicago, where she curated the groundbreaking exhibition, "Apsaalooke Women and Warriors." Nina has written for the Smithsonian and Native American Art Magazine— and recently published "Apsaalooke Women and Warriors," a scholarly publication associated with the Field Museum exhibition.

www.apsaalookecurator.com

IG: apsaalookecurator

