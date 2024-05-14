Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation to Host 5K Run in Remembrance of Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims and Survivors

SANTA FE, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation announces its annual 5K run/walk, sponsored by LyondellBasell, to raise funds for the construction of a memorial honoring the eight students and two educators who lost their lives during the Santa Fe High School shooting on May 18, 2018. The event will take place at Jack Brooks Park, located at 5700 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563, USA, on May 18 – exactly six years after the tragedy.

Runners and supporters are invited to join the cause, register for the 5K run or youth 1K, and participate in commemorating the lives of the beloved students and staff. Registration is open at sftenmemorial.org/events. After the run, the festivities continue with kid-friendly activities, crawfish, and live bands.

"This is our fourth annual 5K, and each year we are moved by the number of people who come out to honor and celebrate the lives of the Ten, and individuals forever affected," Megan Grove, Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation Chair said. "Our community unites in solidarity each year near the anniversary in recognition of our loss and reaffirmation that our spirit of grace shall remain undaunted."

The opening ceremony of the event will feature the unveiling of the approved design of the Santa Fe Ten Memorial, a poignant moment in the journey toward healing and remembrance. The design has been a community effort, built upon an original concept created by the UH Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and design graduate students in collaboration with the victims' families, Santa Fe ISD, community stakeholders, PBK architects and Edgeland landscape architects. Funds raised from the 5K, and other Foundation events, will go toward constructing and maintaining the memorial.

"Completing a permanent place of tribute is part of the recovery process, and, although a long undertaking, necessary to ensure the victims are given the respect they deserve," said Grove. "With positive purpose and steadfast intention, our commitment to honoring their legacy and support of impacted individuals in the aftermath of tragedy is unwavering."

For more information, visit www.sftenmemorial.org.

About the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation: The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation is dedicated to honoring the memories of the ten students who lost their lives during the Santa Fe High School shooting on May 18, 2018. Through various projects and initiatives, the Foundation aims to support healing, resilience, and community unity.

SOURCE The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation