Santa Kicks Off a Very Merry Holiday Season for East Hollywood at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

News provided by

Church of Scientology International

23 Nov, 2023, 13:56 ET

Santa and community leaders joined the Church of Scientology for a family fun day, holiday lighting festival and toy drive.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the weatherman's predictions to the contrary, it snowed in East Hollywood Sunday, November 19, at the family fun day that kicked off the holiday season with a lighting ceremony and launched the Church's annual toy drive.

Continue Reading
Kids could hardly wait for the chance to talk to Santa.
Kids could hardly wait for the chance to talk to Santa.
Kids could hardly wait for the chance to talk to Santa.
Kids could hardly wait for the chance to talk to Santa.

The Church was joined by community leaders Fr. Carlos Ruvalcaba of St. Stephens Episcopal Church; Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust; and LAFD assistant fire chief Dean Zipperman. Mr. Zarrinnam, who is also chairman of the board of East Hollywood Business Improvement District, presented a certificate of appreciation to the Church for hosting 160 community events on L. Ron Hubbard Way over the past year. Assistant Fire Chief Zipperman praised the Church for its assistance to the department in times of emergency and launched the Church's toy drive by donating the first gift.

The afternoon was filled with the laughter of children gliding on the ice-skating rink. There was also live entertainment, face painting, and complimentary cookies and popcorn.

As the sun began sinking into the west, the crowd joined in a rousing chorus of Here Comes Santa Claus. And lo and behold, there he came, riding down in a horse-drawn wagon accompanied by one of his elves and the Jesstyle Dance Company, who came to perform Christmas favorites. Santa arrived right on time to help Church staff and community leaders flip the switch on more than 100,000 holiday lights.

The next event planned by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is a holiday market Saturday, December 2 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some 40 booths for vendors and artisans will feature everything from jewelry, music and art to household items, antiques, vintage treasures, toys and games. A gift-wrapping station will prepare purchases for their place under the Christmas tree. Some of L.A.'s favorite food trucks will also be there. And of course, there will be ice skating and other kid-friendly activities and treats.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is committed to serving as a home for the community to gather throughout the year for safe and family-oriented activities. An Ideal Scientology Church, it is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and as a home for the entire community.

To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. any day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

Also from this source

"Hey Siri, Play Destination: Scientology, Silicon Valley"

"Hey Siri, Play Destination: Scientology, Silicon Valley"

Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and...
Unity in the Hollywood Community Under the Banner of 'Faith and Blue'

Unity in the Hollywood Community Under the Banner of 'Faith and Blue'

After last year's award-winning Faith and Blue Weekend event, Hollywood ramped it up with a celebration that brought police-community collaboration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.