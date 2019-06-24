Santa Margherita Announces Return of its National Summer Experiential Tour

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned winery, Santa Margherita (www.santamargheritawines.com), is proud to announce the return of their experiential tour with a new iteration for this summer, Follow the Vine. The Follow the Vine tour will bring the famed Italian winery, vineyards and rich culture to U.S. consumers throughout the duration of summer in a fully immersive event.

To promote the brand's famous Pinot Grigio, Sparkling Rosé, Prosecco Superiore and Chianti Classico Riserva, Santa Margherita will bring this one of a kind vineyard experience to consumers in select markets across the nation. The tour will demonstrate their meticulous wine production process, sustainable practices and quality of their wines, all while bringing Italy's finest vineyard views to the U.S.

The event space within each market will feature a maze of vines that consumers will be able to walk through and engage with to better understand where the wines come from and how they are produced.

At the center of the maze will be a branded dome where consumers can become further immersed in the brand's rich history, stories of the family, tastes and aromas of each varietal, and Italian culture, while enjoying a series of signature cocktails and food/wine pairings.

"The summer months are the perfect time for consumers to tour our wineries and vineyards across Italy, learning more about the meaning and history in every glass," said Vickie Perez, Director of Marketing for Santa Margherita USA. "We want to ignite all five senses that our vineyards in Italy boast with our consumers here in the U.S., while sharing the rich stories of the family and history of our four generations."

Beyond Santa Margherita's signature wines carrying the same name, Santa Margherita will also be featuring the rest of their deeply rooted Italian wine portfolio such as Ca' del Bosco, Sassoregale, Torresella, Lamole Di Lamole, and Kettmeir in a day exclusively tailored to select members of the trade and press. As part of the sampling, each brand will feature custom-made unique and abstract sculptures to coincide with each of the brands and their heritage.

"While walking through our vineyard tasting our wines, we want guests feel as though they are part of our story, our Italian culture and better understand the quality in every glass," added Jane Scott, VP of Marketing at Santa Margherita USA. "We're excited to transport consumers to our vineyards in Italy, while they get to experience the provenance, character and craftsmanship of our brand and corresponding varietals."

The brand will kick off its first experiential pop-up on July 18th, 2019 in San Jose following with Tulsa (July 28th), Ithaca (August 25th), Madison (September 8th), New Orleans (September 15th), Tampa (September 22nd), New York City (October 14th), and Miami (December 3rd – December 8th).

Along with the vineyard experience displayed in each market, Santa Margherita will support Follow the Vine through a combination of paid, earned, owned social media and influencer support via the following hashtags: #FollowTheVine #UncorkExtradordinary. To RSVP go to http://followthevine.com/ and for more information on the brand, please visit: https://santamargheritawines.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/santamargheritaus/

About Santa Margherita

Founded in 1935, Santa Margherita is a world-renowned Italian winery. Headquartered in Veneto for the past 80 years, Santa Margherita has grown into one of the most sought-after wine brands in the world. Santa Margherita represents some of the most prestigious, family-owned properties within three established growing regions of Italy: The Adige Valley, The Hills of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene and the Chianti Classico Zone. With a focus on taste and versatility, each property features winemakers dedicated to producing the highest quality wines that stay true to classic Italian traditions. The full portfolio is available in 85 countries and is comprised of Pinot Grigio Alto Adige and Valdadige, Chianti Classico Riserva, Sparkling Rosé, and Prosecco Superiore, with its Pinot Grigio being one of the most requested imported wines in U.S. fine dining restaurants for many years.

SOURCE Santa Margherita

