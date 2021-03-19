Santa Margherita USA Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of Its Revolutionary Pinot Grigio

MIAMI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita is delighted to celebrate the diamond anniversary of its popular and favored varietal, Pinot Grigio. For the past sixty years, Santa Margherita has been establishing Pinot Grigio as an elegant, modern wine that has now become a trailblazer and the leading Italian Pinot Grigio throughout the US. With thousands of bottles uncorked worldwide every day, Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio has become an iconic "Made in Italy" success story, born from the Marzotto family.

In the late 1950s, Count Gaetano Marzotto began a quest to create a new wine that would stand out for its originality and distinction, while aligning with future trends within the industry. The Trentino-Alto Adige area in Italy provided Marzotto with the perfect location to grow grapes for a wine with fresh, fruity character due to the region's soil and climatic characteristics. Marzotto had the revolutionary idea to vinify Pinot Grigio grapes as a white wine to produce a brilliant, elegant, and intensely flavored wine – the only one of its kind at the time.

When Santa Margherita debuted white Pinot Grigio in 1961 within the Italian market, the response was immediate praise for its easy-drinking style and fragrant novelty, and it became particularly favored amongst a female audience. Pinot Grigio made its first appearance in the US market in the late 1970s and quickly became a crowd favorite. Today, Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio is served around the globe in over 90 countries and is an iconic wine in the United States, winning consumer's loyalty with its freshness and versatility in pairing with a variety of foods.

"The success of Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio is a reflection of how one family identified a revolutionary way for experiencing wine through a new approach," says Vincent Chiaramonte, Chief Executive Officer of Santa Margherita USA. "Today, our Pinot Grigio has become synonymous with versatility and freshness, and we look forward to the next 60 years of innovation and bringing our consumers the best wines to share with loved ones."

Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio became a consumer favorite worldwide and established itself as "Italy's finest white wine" through its modern, versatile, and fresh taste. Featuring a straw yellow color with a clean and intense aroma, Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio produces unexpected floral notes and hints of citrus and white-fleshed fruit. The freshness and tanginess of the varietal provide a perfect balance, giving way to fruit on the palate that is delicate and stimulating simultaneously. As Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio is a wine of great character, it can accompany a range of foods such as fresh cheeses, seafood, pasta, rice dishes, white meats, and more, for all types of occasions.

To learn more about the journey of Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio, visit www.santamargheritawines.com and follow Santa Margherita on Instagram and Facebook to see how the brand will be celebrating this year.

About Santa Margherita USA

Santa Margherita USA is a fine wine import company representing premium and ultra-premium wine estates. Santa Margherita USA represents over ten world-renowned wineries throughout the United States including Santa Margherita, Ca' del Bosco, Kettmeir, Lamole di Lamole, Sassoregale, Torresella, Feudo Zirtari, Fattoria Sardi, Cà Maiol, Masi and Cantina Mesa. The wine portfolio is a dynamic and diverse mosaic of Italy's finest wine regions including the Veneto, Alto Adige, Franciacorta, Lugana, Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily.

