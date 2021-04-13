Santa Margherita USA Unveils Rosé Just In Time For Summer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita, the beloved Italian wine brand that pioneered the first white Pinot Grigio and helped put Prosecco on the map, is thrilled to unveil the launch of its newest innovation, Santa Margherita Rosé, this summer.

Santa Margherita Rosé is lively and vibrant with fresh acidity and balance. Its pale pink hue was inspired by the beautiful shades of pink reflecting off the Venetian Lagoon during a perfect summer sunset. Its light floral taste, derived from a meticulous vinification process, makes it the perfect accompaniment to almost any meal, pairing well with salads, appetizers, grilled meats, and a selection of cheeses. Crafted with grapes from some of the most revered vineyards in the heart of the historic and prolific Tre Venezie region, this new wine is sure to delight new and devoted Santa Margherita fans alike.

"Santa Margherita has been sharing extraordinary wines that represent an authentic taste of Italy for over eight decades, and we're proud to announce a new release worthy of our esteemed portfolio," said Santa Margherita USA President & CEO Vincent Chiaramonte. "This rosé embodies the brand's roots in the northeastern region and continues the legacy of our founder, Count Gaetano Marzotto, a pioneer and entrepreneur, who was committed to bringing the best local flavor to each bottle. We are excited to introduce consumers to Santa Margherita Rosé."

Since its founding in 1935, Santa Margherita has been a leader in wine innovation. The brand popularized Prosecco with its release of Prosecco Superiore in 1952, during a time when only locals knew of the now world-famous Italian bubbly. In the 1960s, the Marzotto family was the first to blaze the trail for white Pinot Grigio, which is created utilizing a unique fermentation process that removes the grape skin. At its launch, Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio took the USA by storm and remains the luxury leader in Pinot Grigio to this day.

Santa Margherita Rosé will join the brand's highly regarded portfolio of wines including both Prosecco Superiore Di Valdobbiadene DOCG and Pinot Grigio, as well as its Sparkling Rosé, Rive di Refrontolo, and Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG. The Rosé will launch in select retailers in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, Texas, and California for $24.99 per bottle.

For more information, please visit santamargheritawines.com.

About Santa Margherita USA

Santa Margherita USA is a fine wine import company representing premium and ultra-premium wine estates. Santa Margherita USA represents over ten world-renowned wineries throughout the United States including Santa Margherita, Ca' del Bosco, Kettmeir, Lamole di Lamole, Sassoregale, Torresella, Feudo Zirtari, Fattoria Sardi, Cà Maiol, Masi and Cantina Mesa. The wine portfolio is a dynamic and diverse mosaic of Italy's finest wine regions including the Veneto, Alto Adige, Franciacorta, Lugana, Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily.

