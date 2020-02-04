Santa Maria Philharmonic Presents Annual Youth Showcase

ORCUTT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Why watch music competitions on TV when you can see live, local talent? The Santa Maria Philharmonic's annual Youth Showcase is a recital by audition for classical musicians ages 8 to 18, and takes place Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 3pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Orcutt.

The Annual Youth Showcase is an enjoyable event for the public, giving us a taste of what a future generation of musicians might look like and showing a bright future for classical music performance on California's Central Coast. Many young musicians now are performing at remarkably sophisticated levels: 8-year-olds playing Mozart Sonatas, 10-year-olds playing complicated works of Chopin, and young teenagers playing with the kind of virtuosity to which Liszt aspired.

These recitals have become a very popular performance opportunity for youth in our community, with displays of some of the most astonishing and accomplished young musicians on the Central Coast. Tickets are $10 at the door, and all guests under 18 are free.

Clearly, there is a bright future for 'Classical' music on the Central Coast, and we look forward to many remarkable performances from this year's gifted young musicians. For more information about the Youth Showcase: https://smphilharmonic.org/youth-showcase/

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society provides live classical listening experiences for all audiences with the public concerts in its subscription season, and helps fill the void of arts education in our schools by providing unique musical opportunities for children in Northern Santa Barbara County.

The annual Youth Showcase is part of the Santa Maria Philharmonic's educational concerts and events programming, which also includes our recent Family and Youth Concerts, our Music Van Program and our upcoming After School Strings Program.

To learn more about our programs and to contribute, visit our website https://smphilharmonic.org/

Contact: Megan DeCicco, Community Ambassador

megan@solutionson2nd.com

805-325-9747

SOURCE Santa Maria Philharmonic Society

