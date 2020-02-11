Santa Maria Philharmonic Society presents "Spirited Symphonies: Es muss sein"

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us as we launch a year-long celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday with "Spirited Symphonies: Es muss sein." This special concert features his "Symphony No. 8" as the centerpiece for a magical evening which also offers works by Mozart and Bartók. This unforgettable event will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 7:30pm at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria.

Do the most difficult and fateful events in the lives of the great composers, somehow bring forth their most awesome works of art? This is often the question, especially when one hears Beethoven's daring and brilliant "Symphony No. 8." Written the same year as the infamous and heart-breaking letter to his "Immortal Beloved," which is full of doom and self-pity, the ebullient "Symphony No. 8" explodes with high-spirits and merriment. Beethoven's determination and optimism are clearly present in this work: "Es muss sein," "It must be."

Mozart's "Sinfonia Concertant" will feature the exceptional artistry of Concertmaster Mary Beth Woodruff, and guest violist Andrew Duckles. This work is often regarded as Mozart's greatest string concerto. The slow middle movement is in the spirit of an opera aria, with passion and pathos, and unparalleled beauty.

One of Bartók's most popular works, "Romanian Folk Dances," is based on instrumental melodies he heard and recorded while doing fieldwork in Transylvania. Previously part of Hungary, Transylvania was annexed to Romania in 1920. The often-haunting Romanian folk melodies represent authentic folk music. Bartók added a minimal accompaniment with rich and unique harmonic coloring, and exciting and lively rhythmic foundations.

General admission is $45 with preferred seating. Military, senior and student discounts are available. Buy tickets online at my805tix.com, or bring the family and enjoy a special group rate of $60 at the door.

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society provides live classical listening experiences for all audiences with the public concerts in its subscription season and helps fill the void of arts education in our schools by providing unique musical opportunities for children in Northern Santa Barbara County.

To learn more about our programs and to contribute, visit our website https://smphilharmonic.org/

Contact: Megan DeCicco, Community Ambassador

megan@solutionson2nd.com

805-325-9747

SOURCE Santa Maria Philharmonic Society

Related Links

https://smphilharmonic.org

