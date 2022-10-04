Santa Monica Businesses Welcome German Health Trade and Science Delegation

German Minister-President, State Secretary and Business Leaders Visit Santa Monica, Forging Path in Artificial Intelligence and Medicine

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantgene, a Santa Monica, California, and Berlin, Germany-based biotechnology, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company, will host a delegation of healthcare executives and scientific leaders from Baden-Württemberg at its headquarters on October 5. The group is part of a delegation that includes Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of the State of Baden-Wurttemberg, Petra Olschowski, State Secretary at the Ministry of Science, Research, and the Arts, Dr. Christian Herzog, CEO of Baden-Württemberg International, as well as political and business leaders from the region. The visit is part of Santa Monica Global, the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce's international business networking program which connects local companies making advancements in AI and technology with executives from Germany.

Jo Bhakdi and laboratory technician.

The German delegation will meet with Santa Monica-based Chamber members Quantgene and GoodRx to learn more about their use of AI, cybersecurity, cloud systems, genomics, health data and MedTech. Quantgene leads the world in genomics, cloud and AI infrastructure to protect and extend human life through the detection of cancer, COVID-19 and other deadly diseases. GoodRx is a technology-driven software company, solving the affordability question for prescription pharmaceuticals.

"Together with the delegation from Baden-Württemberg, I am very pleased that Quantgene is a stop on our journey. The company is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics and is taking a very innovative approach by combining deep genomic sequencing and AI," said Dr. Herzog. "Innovations also characterize the medical technology industry in Baden-Württemberg, which is one of Europe's leading healthcare hubs. We look forward to an interesting exchange with the experts from Quantgene.".

This is the first time the Chamber receives a delegation of businesses from Baden-Württemberg, one of the leading economic regions not only in Germany but also Europe with a €500BN GDP. "We are excited to host an AI-industry-focused business delegation from Baden-Wurttemberg next week who will be meeting with some of Santa Monica's most cutting-edge technology and research companies," said Judy Kruger, president and CEO of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce. "The series of meetings are intended to create synergies and build future collaboration between companies and countries.".

Organizations represented include IHK Nordschwarzwald, NOVAZOON GmbH, PMC Services/Medical Brick, Tübingen University Hospital and Ulm University Hospital, among others. Delegates will meet with Quantgene CEO Johannes Bhakdi and Medical Director, Jonathan Richina, to discuss the latest healthcare technology developments in Santa Monica and the US, Quantgene's genome research innovations and the use of AI to detect disease.

"Quantgene already has strong ties to the German scientific community through our Berlin-based R&D branch," said Bhakdi. "We are leading the world in precision genomics, cloud and AI to protect human life through the early detection of cancer, COVID-19 and other deadly diseases. We are excited to meet Minister-President Kretschmann and State Secretary Olschowski and welcome them to Santa Monica to share Quantgene's technology insights."

The German delegation is particularly interested in learning about health science companies in the Los Angeles area that are pioneering the future of health innovation to manage health and patient data through genomics, cloud and AI, as well as medical devices, robotics and medical imaging. The goal is to identify areas of common interest to promote scientific collaboration and find new ways to apply new discoveries to medical applications.

About Quantgene

Quantgene was founded in 2015 at UC Berkeley with the mission to detect cancer and other diseases early and protect human life. Now based in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Portland, Oregon, and Berlin, Quantgene has galvanized a team of scientists and technologists to push the boundaries of precision and preventive medicine. With the backbone of a world-leading laboratory infrastructure and AI-powered cloud systems, Quantgene has utilized its talent and technology to transform healthcare through three business units: Apollo, Pandemic Protect, and Serenity.

quantgene.com . Learn more at

About Baden-Württemberg International

Baden-Württemberg International (BW_i) is responsible for promoting the German state of Baden-Württemberg as a center for business and science. BW_i's goal is to make Baden-Württemberg more attractive to startups and innovators and to aid local companies and scientific institutions in internationalization. The path to success includes linking business and science and incorporating art and culture as activities that contribute to achieving success.

SOURCE Quantgene