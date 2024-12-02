Santa Monica Gets a Spicy New Addition

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Desvelados Mexican Cantina is Open and Ready to Fiesta! Santa Monica, CA – It's official Desvelados Mexican Cantina has landed in Santa Monica, and it's bringing the heat! With a fiesta of flavors, a killer drink menu, and an atmosphere that's as vibrant as its tacos, Desvelados is here to redefine Mexican dining in the city. Perched just steps away from the iconic Third Street Promenade, Desvelados Mexican Cantina is serving up the ultimate Mexican experience.

Think over 50 kinds of mouthwatering tacos, handcrafted mezcalitas that will blow your mind, and a full bar stocked with the finest mezcal and tequilas straight from Mexico. This isn't just a meal it's a party for your taste buds. "We're so pumped to bring Desvelados to Santa Monica," said Adolfo Valenzuela, owner of Desvelados Mexican Cantina."Whether you're a taco fanatic or a margarita lover, we've got something to make your night unforgettable. It's all about great food, great drinks, and even better vibes." Here's why you need to visit Desvelados ASAP: Epic Drink Menu: From smoky mezcal cocktails to the best tequila selection you've ever seen, our bar is fully stocked and ready to impress.

Taco Heaven: With over 50 varieties, there's a taco for every mood—and trust us, you'll want to try them all. Good Vibes Guaranteed: Whether it's date night, girls' night, or you just need an excuse to celebrate, Desvelados is the place to be.

Desvelados Mexican Cantina is already making waves in Santa Monica, adding a bold new flavor to the local dining scene. This is our sixth location in Southern California, with other spots in Maywood, Glendale, Pasadena, Whittier, and West Covina. But let's be real—Santa Monica's sunsets and sea breezes make this spot extra special. So, what are you waiting for? The tacos are hot, the drinks are cold, and Desvelados Mexican Cantina is ready to make your night unforgettable. Visit Desvelados Mexican Cantina Today!

1416 4Th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424)280-4004

Fernando Jimenez (562) 266-8448

Desvelados Mexican Cantina Desvelados Mexican Cantina is where authentic Mexican flavors meet modern flair. Known for bold tacos, premium spirits, and a lively atmosphere, Desvelados has become a go-to spot for foodies and cocktail lovers alike. With locations across Southern California, it's all about celebrating the rich culture and flavors of Mexico—one unforgettable meal at a time.

