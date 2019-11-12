Santa Monica Wellbeing Summit Focuses on Community Wellbeing

"We are taking a deep dive into community wellbeing and happiness to learn from cities across the globe who are redefining the role of government," said Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis. "The Wellbeing Summit will bring people together, lift people up, and shape how cities can help people live better."

Thirty-five workshops with local and international experts will cover the many areas that factor into community wellbeing, including mental health, equity, youth happiness, and economic opportunity. Conversations and interactive experiences, include:

Dr. Xavier Amador , world-renowned clinical psychologist and forensic expert, will share how to more effectively communicate and create trusting relationships with people struggling with mental health in his sessions with Gabriela Canedo , titled "I AM NOT SICK, I Don't Need Help!" Dr. Alejandro Adler , director of direct wellbeing science and policy initiatives for the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University , will share his work around measuring the impact of positive psychology interventions on youth wellbeing to inform and transform education systems and policy. Dr. Susan Fila , Santa Monica College's Director of Health and Wellbeing, will share the way that Active Minds is changing the conversation about mental health on campus and promising practices for Santa Monica and beyond.

Explore all talks and programming at wellbeing.smgov.net/summit. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

WHERE: Santa Monica College Center for Media and Design

1660 Stewart St, Santa Monica, CA 90404



WHEN: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City Santa Monica, Office of Civic Wellbeing

For more information visit our website: https://wellbeing.smgov.net/summit

SOURCE City of Santa Monica