Santa Monicans United: A New Organization Emerges to Tackle Santa Monica's Decline

News provided by

Santa Monicans United

11 Jan, 2024, 07:11 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a backdrop of increasing deterioration in Santa Monica's quality of life, a group of concerned residents and local businesses have come together to form Santa Monicans United (SMU) - a community-based organization focused on tackling the issues affecting the City. 

BOARD MEMBERS SPEAK OUT

"Santa Monica is in crisis, and my heart goes out to the residents and struggling businesses that have been impacted by the city's decline.  I don't even feel safe having my son walk home from school.  According to a 2022 survey, Santa Monica ranked 224 out of 230, making it one of the most unsafe cities in California," said Leana Greene, CEO of SMU.

 "As a Santa Monica renter and a board member of SMU, I am concerned about the ongoing challenges facing Santa Monica's residents due to the steady decline of quality of life.  It is imperative that we at SMU, refocus the city's priorities on the well-being of its residents," said Ashley Oelsen.

Santa Monica United has seven core organizational pillars.

1)  Clean and Safe City: Creating vibrant public spaces and supporting the revitalization of business districts.

2)  Address the Homeless Crisis: Effectively tackling mental health and substance abuse challenges among the transient population.

3)  Public Safety: Providing necessary resources and support local law enforcement and the fire department.

4)  Preserve Rent Control: Safeguard existing rent control policies and prioritize Santa Monica residents for new affordable housing units.

5)  City Fiscal Responsibility: Fostering an agile and accountable city government.

6)  Protect Neighborhoods and Commercial Districts: Safeguarding irreplaceable neighborhoods and businesses.

7)  Pathways to Affordable Home Ownership: Advocating for innovative programs creating a pathway for tenants to own their units.

About Santa Monicans United

Santa Monicans United is a group of people living and working in Santa Monica.

As the "Voice of the Community," Santa Monicans United will champion common-sense policies that foster a safer, cleaner, and more affordable Santa Monica for all.

To learn more, please visit www.SantaMonicansUnited.org

SOURCE Santa Monicans United

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.