Santa on the Roof Now Available in MP3 Format

WETHERSFIELD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macadins is bringing the sounds of Santa's Christmas Eve visit in MP3 format, to excite a new audience.

"Many have been asking for MP3 downloading for years. We are reintroducing it to the market in this downloadable format so the new, younger generation parents can treat their children to the Santa on the Roof experience" said creator Mike Graziano.

Santa on the Roof

The first Santa on the Roof was made on Graziano's roof as a surprise for his then three year old daughter. He set up a recorder in the attic, put on heavy boots and went out on the roof. He walked, dragged two pipes along the roof to imitate a sled landing, and rang some bells. He then put speakers in the attic over her bedroom the next Christmas Eve. When the time came, he turned on the recorder and waited. Graziano's daughter yelled "I hear Santa!! as she excitedly ran about her room and looked out her window, hoping to get a peek at the magical man in the red suit.

Her priceless reactions that late Christmas Eve night led him to produce a professional version of Santa's rooftop visit so other children could experience the awe and wonder his own daughter experienced on that very special Christmas Eve long ago.

The rooftop sounds include Santa's sled landing, Santa's deep baritone voice, Santa walking around the roof, talking to his reindeer, eating the cookie snack the kids left him, and his final dramatic departure off the roof.

So as to not spoil the mystic of Santa's legend, Graziano added an introductory story to the rooftop sounds as a storybook like tale that took place a long, long time ago through the work of a magic machine and a tired, dedicated father who fell asleep in a cold drafty attic on Christmas Eve. This introductory story allows Santa on the Roof to be played at anytime during the Christmas season.

More adventitious parents may wish to skip the story and activate the recording late on Christmas Eve.

Santa on the Roof has been available for purchase since 1996, first on cassette tape and then CD. Now exclusively available in MP3 downloadable format it can be purchased through the website www.santaontheroof.com.

