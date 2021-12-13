Santa Paws is Coming to Town: Tailored Pet® Makes It Easier Than Ever for Pet Parents to Spoil Their Pups for the Holidays

Tailored is helping pet parents play "Santa Paws" this year with their new limited-edition Paw-liday Gift Box, which includes two bags of Tailored's Soft and Chewy Treats, designed with benefits for puppy, adult and senior dogs, plus an interactive feeding ball and an adorable plush mitten squeaker toy. This exclusive item comes in a custom, holiday-inspired box ready to gift to any deserving furry friend – no wrapping required. Orders require three to seven days for shipping from the brand's Pennsylvania shipping facility. Orders placed before December 15 will arrive before Christmas. This item is available while supplies last. Click here to order now.

"Our mission at Tailored has always been to make it easy for pet parents to give their dog their best life," said Annina Silverman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tailored Pet. "We hope offering this ready-to-gift holiday box allows pet parents to include their furkids in the holiday fun, without adding more items to their to-do lists."

New Merchandise for a Cause

For pet parents looking for ways to give back through their holiday shopping this year, Tailored Pet is now offering a new line of stylish merchandise and will donate a portion of proceeds generated from the sale of those items to charitable causes that help animals in need. The first organization the brand is supporting through the sales of its new merchandise is Joey's Prosthetics and Wheelchairs (P.A.W.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing prosthetics, wheelchairs and other mobility assistance devices to animals with special needs.

"Joey's P.A.W. holds such a special place in our hearts because of their ability to provide hope to animals - and the people who love them - when they develop mobility issues," said Steve Joyce, CEO of Tailored Pet. "During this season of giving, we're proud to be able to support the incredible work Joey's P.A.W. does to give animals a second chance at a quality life."

"We're grateful to Tailored and their customers for their generous support as we continue our mission to give animals with special needs the chance to live a more mobile life," said Tanya Diable, President and Founder of Joey's P.A.W. "We could not do what we do without the donations we receive from caring individuals and organizations committed to making a difference for these animals. Thank you." Click here to learn more about Joey's P.A.W.

Now Available on Amazon and Facebook shopping

For pet parents who enjoy the added convenience of one click shopping, Tailored's new Soft and Chewy Treats are now available for purchase on Amazon and Facebook shopping.

"We're thrilled to offer our Soft and Chewy Treats tailored with benefits for puppy, adult and senior dogs on both Amazon and Facebook shopping," Mr. Joyce said. "We hope that these new buying options will allow us to reach even more pet parents looking for healthy ways to show their pups some extra love, both during the holiday season and beyond."

Personalized Food to Unleash their Best Health

In addition to the new, exciting ways to shop for Tailored's new products mentioned above, the brand also continues to offer personalized food tailored to the nutritional needs of each unique dog. To personalize a recipe just for their pup, pet parents can visit the company's website and take a quick three-minute quiz to determine their dog's recipe. Beginning Tuesday, December 14, new customers can use code CHEER80 to receive 80 percent off their first subscription order, plus receive two free gifts, a plush mitten squeaker toy and an exclusive holiday ornament. Items are available while supplies last. Offer is valid only on subscription food purchases. Get started at TailoredPet.com.

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and wellness concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo food scoop, and the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door – free of charge – at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com or to join our affiliate program, visit http://www.shareasale.com/join/tailoredpet.

About Joey's P.A.W.

Joey's P.A.W. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing partial or full funds for Dogs that are in need of (P.A.W) Prosthetics or a Wheelchair, so they can have a chance at a more mobile life. The organization is also dedicated to helping special needs rescue pets find their forever homes by assisting with the cost of their mobility equipment, and hope to be able to help change people's perception of special needs dogs and what a joy it is to have them in their life. Learn more at JoeysPaw.org

